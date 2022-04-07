Allison Russell, Arooj Aftab, Sarah Jarosz Among International Folk Music Awards Finalists

Arooj Aftab, Rhiannon Giddens, Sarah Jarosz, Valerie June, Amythyst Kiah, Natalia Lafourcade, Allison Russell and John Smith are among this year’s nominees at the International Folk Music Awards.

The awards, produced by the Folk Alliance International, will be held during the opening evening of the Folk Alliance International’s annual conference on May 18 in Kansas City, Mo., and will also broadcast online. Announced awards categories include album of the year, song of the year and artist of the year.

The recipients of the Elaine Weissman Lifetime Achievement Awards, which are presented each year to honor the cultural impact of legendary folk music figures (in the categories of living, legacy, and business/academic) were also announced. Accordionist Flaco Jiménez is honored in the living category, while the late Nanci Griffith is honored in the legacy category, and Denver-based folk music center Swallow Hill Music honored in the business/academic category. Additional special honorees include Eugene Rodriguez, Lilli Lewis, Gaelynn Lea, Erin Benjamin, Amado Espinoza, Shain Shapiro, Planet Bluegrass and Mali Obomsawin.

See the list of nominations below.

Album of the Year:

They’re Calling Me Home (with Francesco Turrisi) by Rhiannon Giddens

Wary + Strange by Amythyst Kiah

Un Canto por México, Vol. 2 by Natalia Lafourcade

Outside Child by Allison Russell

The Fray by John Smith

Song of the Year (sponsored by Yamaha):

“On Solid Ground” by Reggie Harris

“Painted Blue” by Sarah Jarosz

“We Believe You” by Diana Jones

“Call Me A Fool” by Valerie June

“Changemakers” by Crys Matthews

Artist of the Year: