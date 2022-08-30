Iman Acknowledges Her Impact After Lil Nas X’s 2022 VMAs Red-Carpet Look

Lil Nas X turned heads on Sunday (Aug. 28) when he walked the red carpet of the 2022 MTV VMAs in a stunning, feathered outfit. But one person — the iconic model Iman — wasn’t nearly as surprised.

In a post on her Instagram Monday (Aug. 29), Iman shared a photo of Lil Nas X’s red-carpet look alongside a photo of herself wearing a nearly identical outfit to the 2021 Met Gala. Both looks were created by the same designer, Harris Reed, featuring a massive, halo-style headpiece and a caged hoop skirt, each dripping in feathers. The main difference? Iman’s was gold and white, while Lil Nas X’s look was all black.

Iman in her caption congratulated Reed on both looks, and took a moment to survey her impact on the 23-year-old rapper’s instantly iconic red-carpet moment. “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery,” she wrote.

Of course, stunning the crowd with an impeccable look wasn’t Lil Nas X’s only achievement at the 2022 VMAs. The rapper actually took home three Moon Person trophies at the show — best collaboration, best art direction and best visual effects — for his song “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow. But Lil Nas X didn’t quite remember his series of wins, as he tweeted the next day. “I was drunk af last night ngl just realized i won 3 thank u vmas.”

Along with paying tribute to Iman’s iconic Met Gala moment, Lil Nas X is also gearing up for his own fashion moment in the coming weeks. Alongside Hailey Bieber, the “Call Me By Your Name” singer will be featured parts of Vogue‘s upcoming New York Fashion Week event Vogue World, which is set to celebrate the brand’s favorite fall 2022 fashions and its 130th anniversary.