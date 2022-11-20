Imagine Dragons and J.I.D Throw the Crowd Some ‘Bones’ With ‘Enemy’ Performance at the 2022 AMAs

Make no “Bones” about it — Imagine Dragons and J.I.D tore up the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday (Nov. 20) with their performance of their new single “Enemy.”

Starting out with a solo showcase, Dragons’ frontman Dan Reynolds appeared onstage to perform their latest song “Bones.” Accompanied by a handful of backup dancers and a black shirt that he refused to keep buttoned up for very long, the singer strutted around the gothic grayscale set, playfully singing along to the bouncy track.

Eventually, a splash of color arrived, announcing the transition to the big number. Launching into “Enemy,” Reynolds and his dancers worked the crowd while the set surrounding the band was ablaze. As the cherry on top of the performance, J.I.D made an appearance to deliver his slick verse right at the end, before high-fiving Reynolds and closing out the final chorus.

Imagine Dragons wasn’t simply at the ceremony for a high-octane performance — the Las Vegas rock group was nominated on Sunday in four categories, including favorite pop duo or group, favorite rock artist, favorite rock song for “Enemy” and favorite rock album. J.I.D’s only nomination was with the band for “Enemy.”

The performance was just one in a crowded field of star performers at the show — stars like P!nk, Anitta, Lil Baby, GloRilla, Carrie Underwood, Bebe Rexha, Charlie Puth and more all showed out on the stage on Sunday.

Bad Bunny led all artists at Sunday night’s show with a whopping eight nominations. Other superstars, including Beyoncé, Drake, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Adele, The Weeknd and Future, closely followed behind. Keep up to date on who took home which awards here.