Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Jack Harlow & More Earn iHeartRadio Titanium Awards for 1 Billion Spins

These six radio mainstays have all earned iHeartRadio Titanium Awards for their songs that reached 1 billion spins across iHeart stations by 2023, Billboard can exclusively reveal.

iHeartMedia revealed the Titanium Award-winning songs on Tuesday (June 20), including Doja Cat‘s “Woman,” Ed Sheeran‘s “Shivers,” Jack Harlow‘s “First Class,” Latto‘s “Big Energy” and Wizkid and Tems‘ “Essence.”

Sheeran was honored with his award while visiting iHeartRadio in New York recently. “Wowzas,” the 32-year-old crooner said while opening the box containing his trophy. “That is really, really, really cool. … You always wonder every album whether you’re going to lose the kids, because I constantly have young people coming to my gigs. With ‘Shivers,’ all these kids keep coming up to me saying they like ‘Shivers,’ and I’m like, ‘Alrl ight, I still got them.'”

Latto was equally over the moon while receiving her trophy at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. “One billion total,” she exclaimed while letting out a scream. “Thank you to my fans, thank you to everyone who is part of this record — Mariah Carey! I love you, girl.”

Total audience spins for the iHeartRadio Titanium Awards are based on Mediabase airplay and are multiplied by the number of persons listening to the radio at the time of those plays, delivering total audience impressions, which is the broadcast equivalent of the number of streams on a streaming service.

Artists who received Titanium Awards in 2022 included Olivia Rodrigo for “good 4 u,” The Weeknd for “Save Your Tears,” Lil Nas X for “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” and The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber for “Stay.”