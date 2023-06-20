×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account
Exclusive

Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Jack Harlow & More Earn iHeartRadio Titanium Awards for 1 Billion Spins

Latto, Wizkid & Tems were also among the 2023 recipients.

Doja Cat accepts an iHeartRadio Titanium Award
Doja Cat accepts an iHeartRadio Titanium Award for "Woman" onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

These six radio mainstays have all earned iHeartRadio Titanium Awards for their songs that reached 1 billion spins across iHeart stations by 2023, Billboard can exclusively reveal.

iHeartMedia revealed the Titanium Award-winning songs on Tuesday (June 20), including  Doja Cat‘s “Woman,” Ed Sheeran‘s “Shivers,” Jack Harlow‘s “First Class,” Latto‘s “Big Energy” and Wizkid and Tems‘ “Essence.”

Related

Doja Cat

Doja Cat Commands ‘Attention’ With New Single: Stream It Now

Sheeran was honored with his award while visiting iHeartRadio in New York recently. “Wowzas,” the 32-year-old crooner said while opening the box containing his trophy. “That is really, really, really cool. … You always wonder every album whether you’re going to lose the kids, because I constantly have young people coming to my gigs. With ‘Shivers,’ all these kids keep coming up to me saying they like ‘Shivers,’ and I’m like, ‘Alrl ight, I still got them.'”

Latto was equally over the moon while receiving her trophy at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. “One billion total,” she exclaimed while letting out a scream. “Thank you to my fans, thank you to everyone who is part of this record — Mariah Carey! I love you, girl.”

Total audience spins for the iHeartRadio Titanium Awards are based on Mediabase airplay and are multiplied by the number of persons listening to the radio at the time of those plays, delivering total audience impressions, which is the broadcast equivalent of the number of streams on a streaming service.

Artists who received Titanium Awards in 2022 included Olivia Rodrigo for “good 4 u,” The Weeknd for “Save Your Tears,” Lil Nas X for “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” and The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber for “Stay.”

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad