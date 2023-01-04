Hugh Jackman Jokingly Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With a Best Original Song Nomination

Hugh Jackman rang in the new year on Wednesday (Jan. 4) with a very serious and important request for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences … and it has to do with Ryan Reynolds.

“Hey, everybody. It’s 2023 and I really, really wanted to send out a positive message at the beginning of the year, but, umm, recent events have made that impossible,” the actor said with mock seriousness straight to camera. “Don’t get me wrong, I loved Spirited. It’s a great movie, we had a blast, the entire family watched it. I love Will [Ferrell], I love Octavia [Spencer]. Obviously I did The Greatest Showman with Benj [Pasek] and Justin [Paul] — they’re incredible and I love their music … And ‘Good Afternoon,’ by the way, the song ‘Good Afternoon’? I laughed the entire way through, it is absolutely brilliant. However, I’ve just heard the Academy have shortlisted ‘Good Afternoon’ in the best song category.

“Now, Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the best song category would make the next year of my life insufferable,” The Music Man star continued. “It would … I mean, I have to spend a year with him shooting Wolverine and Deadpool and … trust me, it would be impossible. It’d be a problem. So, just to recap, love Spirited, love Will, love Octavia, love the song ‘Good Afternoon,’ love Benj and Justin. But please, please, from the bottom of my heart, do not validate Ryan Reynolds in this way. Please.”

Indeed, Jackman is set to step back into the role of Wolverine opposite Reynolds in the upcoming Deadpool 3. His character’s return was first teased in a post-credits scene in 2018’s Deadpool 2.

While Jackman may be hilariously rooting against his co-star, even if “Good Afternoon” earns the Oscar nomination for best original song, the Wolverine actor may be happy to learn that Reynolds himself would not receive a nod. The song’s writers — Khiyon Hursey, Sukari Jones, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Mark Sonnenblick — would be the nominees.

Other superstars on the Oscars shortlist for best original song this year include Taylor Swift (“Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing), Rihanna (“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Lady Gaga (“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick), The Weeknd (“Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from Avatar: The Way of Water) and more.

Watch Jackman’s hilarious plea to the Academy below.