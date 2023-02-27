How to Watch the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards

The 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards are almost here. The show will take place Wednesday, March 1 at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, beginning at 7 p.m. PT.

Tickets are available to the public, and can be purchased via Ticketmaster here, with more information at billboardwomeninmusic.com. Prices range from $85 to $275. Sponsors for the 2023 Women in Music Awards include American Express, Honda, Mugler, Nationwide, Bose and Smirnoff ICE.

Even if you’re not attending in person, you can still be a part of the annual event. The 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards will livestream right here on Billboard.com and Billboard’s YouTube account. More information about how to watch the event will be available here.

Billboard 200 chart-dominating artist SZA is the 2023 Billboard Woman of the Year. Epic Records’ Sylvia Rhone, the first Black woman both to run a record label and hold the dual title of chairman/CEO at a major, leads this year’s list of high-achieving women from every sector of the industry. You can see the full list of executives honored in 2023 here.

The event, hosted by Quinta Brunson, will recognize music’s top artists, producers and executives for their contributions to the music industry, their communities and beyond. Becky G will be honored with the Impact Award presented by American Express, Doechii with the Rising Star Award presented by Honda, Ivy Queen with the Icon Award, Kim Petras with the Chartbreaker Award, Latto with the Powerhouse Award, Lainey Wilson with the Rulebreaker Award, Lana Del Rey with the Visionary Award, Rosalía with the Producer of the Year Award and TWICE with the Breakthrough Award.