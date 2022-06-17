Jonas Brothers, Irving Azoff & More Selected for Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2023 (Full List)

Music stars are well represented on the list of entertainment figures who will receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023. Half of the 24 honorees who were announced on Friday (June 17) come from the world of music.

Eight honorees were named in the category of recording — Marc Anthony, Irving Azoff, Jonas Brothers, Sheila E., Lenny Kravitz, Jenni Rivera, Blake Shelton and Charlie Wilson. In addition, Ludacris, though named in the category of motion pictures, is probably even better known for music. And all three honorees named in the category of live theatre/live performance are music notables — Lang Lang, Melba Moore and Pentatonix.

Four of this year’s honorees have had multiple No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 – Ludacris (four No. 1 albums), Jonas Brothers (three), and Pentatonix and Shelton (two each).

Jonas Brothers and Pentatonix are the only groups or duos to be honored this year. All the other honorees are individuals.

Three of the awards are posthumous. Rivera, a top star of Regional Mexican music, died in a plane crash in 2012. Paul Walker, a core cast member of The Fast and the Furious franchise, died in a car crash in 2013. Juanita Moore, who received an Oscar nomination for her performance in 1959’s Imitation of Life, died at age 99 in 2014. Walker’s death inspired the Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth smash “See You Again,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 12 weeks in 2015.

At least three of this year’s Walk of Fame honorees have received career-capping awards elsewhere. Azoff was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020 in the non-performer category. Garrett Morris was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2017 along with the other original cast members of NBC’s Saturday Night Live. And Wilson received a lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards in 2013.

The honorees are chosen by the Walk of Fame selection panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Ellen K, chair of the selection panel and a top radio personality, announced the new honorees on www.walkoffame.com.

This year’s total of 24 honorees is down sharply from last year’s tally of 38. No stars were awarded this year in the categories of radio or sports entertainment. The latter category was added last year.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame originated in 1958. While some think it’s corny and consider it less serious than other top awards, it’s a tangible sign of success in the entertainment field, one that is recognized around the world. The star will be there on Hollywood Boulevard or Vine Street permanently for the honoree’s family, friends and fans to visit at will. Even superstars and jaded industry professionals often find that hard to say no to.

Dates have not yet been scheduled for these star ceremonies. Recipients have two years to schedule star ceremonies from the date of selection before the offers expire. Upcoming star ceremonies are usually announced 10 days prior to dedication on the official website.

Here’s a complete list of the Class of 2023 selections to the Hollywood Walk of Fame:

In the category of recording: Marc Anthony, Irving Azoff, Jonas Brothers, Sheila E, Lenny Kravitz, Jenni Rivera (posthumous), Blake Shelton, Charlie Wilson

In the category of motion pictures: Juanita Moore (posthumous), Bill Pullman, Uma Thurman, Vince Vaughn, John Waters, Ludacris, Paul Walker (posthumous)

In the category of television: Jon Favreau, Mindy Kaling, Martin Lawrence, Ralph Macchio, Garrett Morris, Ellen Pompeo

In the category of live theatre/live performance: Lang Lang, Melba Moore, Pentatonix