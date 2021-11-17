‘No Time to Die’ Wins at 2021 Hollywood Music in Media Awards: Full List of Film Music Winners

“No Time to Die,” the title song to the latest James Bond film, moved one step closer to possible Oscar glory on Wednesday (Nov. 17) when it won song – feature film at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards. The song, co-written by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, won a Grammy for best song written for visual media on March 14.

Nicholas Britell won score – feature film for Don’t Look Up. This increases the likelihood that this could bring Britell his third Oscar nomination for best original score. He was previously nominated for Moonlight (2016) and If Beale Street Could Talk (2018).

Exact comparisons between the Oscars and the HHMAs are tricky, because the Oscars present just two music awards — best original song and best original score — while the HHMAs present five awards for film songs and seven for film scores.

HHMA winners in other score categories who are thought to be serious contenders for Oscar nominations for best original score are Bryce Dessner and Aaron Dessner for C’mon C’mon (independent film); Alberto Iglesias for Parallel Mothers (independent film, foreign language); and Hans Zimmer for Dune (sci-fi/fantasy).

CODA (an acronym for Children of Deaf Adults) won two awards: outstanding song for independent film (“Beyond the Shore”) and outstanding musical performance of a song (original or pre-existing). The latter award went to Amelia Jones in her role as Ruby singing and signing the Joni Mitchell 1960s classic “Both Sides Now” at an audition to get into the Berklee School of Music. The latter is a new category this year to honor the year’s best onscreen musical performance of a song. The award goes to the onscreen performer.

The Hollywood Music in Media Awards honor composers, songwriters, music supervisors and filmmakers for their work in music for film, television and video games.

Here are the nominees and winners in the 12 film categories.

Song – feature film

“Be Alive” from King Richard (Warner Bros.) – written by Dixson and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter; performed By Beyoncé

“Every Letter” from Cyrano (United Artists) – written by Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner, Matt Berninger and Carin Besser; performed By Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett & Kelvin Harrison Jr.

“Guns Go Bang” from The Harder They Fall (Netflix) – written by Jeymes Samuel, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Shawn Carter (Jay-Z); performed by Kid Cudi and Jay-Z

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from Respect (MGM) – written by Carole King, Jennifer Hudson & Jamie Hartman; performed By Jennifer Hudson

“Just Look Up” from Don’t Look Up (Netflix) – written by Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi and Taura Stinson; performed by Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi

“My Father’s Daughter” from Flag Day (MGM) – written by Glen Hansard & Eddie Vedder; performed By Olivia Vedder

WINNER: “No Time to Die” from No Time to Die (MGM) – written by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell; performed by Billie Eilish

Song – animated film

WINNER: “Good Mood” from Paw Patrol (Paramount Pictures) – written by Karl Johan Schuster, Savan Kotecha, Oscar Gorres and Adam Levine; performed by Adam Levine

“Fearless (Valiente)” from Spirit Untamed (Universal Pictures) – written by Amie Doherty; performed by Isabela Merced & Eiza González

“Follow Me Home” from Arlo the Alligator Boy (Netflix) – written by Ryan Crego & Alex Geringas; performed By Mary Lambert & Michael J. Woodard

“On My Way” from The Mitchells Vs. the Machines (Iconic Events) – written by Alex Lahey, Sophie Payten and Gab Strum; produced by Gab Strum with Alex Lahey; performed by Alex Lahey.

“Together We Stand” from The Boss Baby: Family Business (Dreamworks) – written by Gary Barlow; performed by Ariana Greenblatt

“Your Song Saved My Life” from Sing 2 (Universal Pictures) – written by Bono and U2; performed by U2

Song – documentary film

“Breathe” from The First Wave (Neon) – written by H. Scott Salinas, Autumn Rowe and Jon Batiste; performed by Jon Batiste

“Looking Up” from World Woman Hour (Internet) – written by Ryan Shore & Elizabeth Russo; performed by Angelica Hale

“(Never Gonna) Tame You” from The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses (Virgil Films) – written by Diane Warren; performed By Blanco Brown

“Right Where I Belong” from Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road (Screen Media Films) – written by Brian Wilson & Jim James; performed by Brian Wilson

WINNER: “Secret Sister” from Rebel Hearts (Discovery+) – written and performed by Rufus Wainwright

“The Other Side Of The Rainbow” from Cured (Singer & Deschamps Productions) – written by Ian Honeyman and Tucker Murray Caploe; performed by Tucker And Ian Honeyman

Song – independent film

“After Our Dawn” from After We Fell (Vertical Entertainment) – written by George Kallis, Castille Landon, Nicolas Farmakalidis, Ryan Steffes, George Solonos, Taylor Conrod; performed By Taylor Conrod

“Because Love” from Love Is Love Is Love (Blue Fox Entertainment) – written by Rita Wilson and Laura Karpman; performed By Rita Wilson

WINNER: “Beyond the Shore” from CODA (Apple TV+) – written by Nick Baxter, Siân Heder, Marius De Vries, Matt Dahan; performed By Emilia Jones

“Down to Joy” from Belfast (Focus Features) – written and performed by Van Morrison

“Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days (Vertical Entertainment) – written by Diane Warren; performed by Reba McEntire

Song – onscreen performance (award to onscreen performer)

Amandla Stenberg – “The Anonymous Ones” from Dear Evan Hansen (Universal Pictures) written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul & Amandla Stenberg

Anthony Ramos and Leslie Grace featuring Marc Anthony – “Home All Summer” from In The Heights (Warner Bros.) written by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Anya Taylor-Joy – “Downtown” from Last Night in Soho (Focus Features) written by Tony Hatch

Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi – “Just Look Up” from Don’t Look Up (Netflix) written by Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi and Taura Stinson

WINNER: Emilia Jones – “Both Sides Now” from CODA (Apple TV+) written by Joni Mitchell.

Glen Hansard, Sam Amidon, Scott Folan & Chorus – “Whenever I Fall” from Cyrano (United Artists) written by Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner, Matt Berninger and Carin Besser

Jennifer Hudson, Hailey Kilgore & Saycon Sengbloh – “Respect” from Respect (MGM) written by Otis Redding

Score – feature film

WINNER: Don’t Look Up (Netflix) – Nicholas Britell

King Richard (Warner Bros.) – Kris Bowers

Nightmare Alley (Searchlight Pictures) – Nathan Johnson

No Time to Die (MGM) – Hans Zimmer

Stillwater (Focus Features) – Mychael Danna

The French Dispatch (Searchlight Pictures) – Alexandre Desplat

The Last Duel (Walt Disney Studios) – Harry Gregson-Williams

The Power of the Dog (Netflix) – Jonny Greenwood

Score – independent film

WINNER: C’mon C’mon (The Searchers) – Bryce Dessner & Aaron Dessner

CODA (Apple Tv+) – Marius De Vries

Nine Days (Spe) – Antonio Pinto

The Card Counter (Focus Features) – Robert Levon Been & Giancarlo Vulcano

The Green Knight (A24) – Daniel Hart

The Tragedy of Macbeth (A24) – Carter Burwell

Score – independent film (foreign language)

A Cross in the Desert (Aleksandrija Film) – Ana Krstajic

Beneath the Banyan Tree (Lerfilm) – Wei-San Hsu

Blast Beat (Vertical Entertainment) – David Murillo R.

El Hoyo en la Cerca (Cine Canibal) – Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein

WINNER: Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics) – Alberto Iglesias

Score – sci-fi/fantasy

Black Widow (Walt Disney Studios) – Lorne Balfe

WINNER: Dune (Warner Bros.) – Hans Zimmer

Cinderella (Amazon) – Mychael Danna & Jessica Rose Weiss

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Walt Disney Studios) – Joel P West

The Suicide Squad (Warner Bros.) – John Murphy

Score – animated film

Spirit Untamed (Universal) – Amie Doherty

WINNER: The Addams Family 2 (MGM) – Mychael Danna and Jeff Danna

The Loud House Movie (Netflix) – Philip White

Vivo (Sony Pictures) – Alex Lacamoire

Luca (Walt Disney Studios) – Dan Romer

The Mitchells Vs. the Machines (Iconic Events) – Mark Mothersbaugh

Score – horror film

WINNER: A Quiet Place II (Paramount Pictures) – Marco Beltrami

Army of the Dead (Netflix) – Tom Holkenborg

In the Earth (Neon) – Clint Mansell

Last Night in Soho (Focus Features) – Steven Price

Old (Universal Pictures) – Trevor Gureckis

Score – documentary film

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible (Netflix) – Nainita Desai

Becoming Cousteau (Picturehouse) – Daniel Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans

WINNER: Julia (CNN Films) – Rachel Portman

Operation Varsity Blues (Netflix) – Leopold Ross, Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross

Oslo (HBO) – Jeff Russo and Zoë Keating

Strip Down, Rise Up (Netflix) – Lili Haydn

The Rescue (Natgeo) – Daniel Pemberton