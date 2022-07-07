Britney Spears, Janet Jackson Documentaries Vie for Hollywood Critics Association Awards

From 'Framing Britney Spears,' an image captured by Spears' assistant Felicia Culotta from behind the scenes during the shoot for the "Lucky" music video in 2000.

The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears (FX) and Janet Jackson (Lifetime) are among the nominees for best broadcast network or cable docuseries or non-fiction series at the second annual HCA TV Awards, presented by the Hollywood Critics Association.

The awards will be presented on Aug. 13 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James (Showtime), Dean Martin: King of Cool (TCM) and the Sheryl Crow doc Sheryl (Showtime) are among the nominees for best broadcast network or cable documentary TV movie.

Donald Glover is among the nominees for best actor in a broadcast network or cable series, comedy for Atlanta (FX). Zendaya is among the nominees in the equivalent best actress category for Euphoria (HBO).

Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune (Lifetime) is nominated for best broadcast network or cable live-action tv movie.

The nominees for the streaming edition of the second Annual HCA TV Awards will be revealed later this afternoon, beginning at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. The HCA TV Awards streaming ceremony will take place on Aug. 14.

The final season of NBC’s This Is Us received the most nominations – 12, spread out over seven categories. HBO’s Succession was next with 11 nominations. Mike White’s hit anthology series The White Lotus and Alec Berg and Bill Hader’s Barry tied for third place, with nine nominations each.

These shows were followed by FX’s What We Do in the Shadows with eight nods, ABC’s Abbott Elementary (seven), FX’s Atlanta (six), Showtime’s Yellowjackets (six), HBO’s Euphoria (six), TBS’s Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail (six), and CBS’ Ghosts (five).

Here’s a partial list of the Broadcast & Cable Nominees for night one of the second Annual HCA TV Awards, with a focus on the categories of most interest to the music community.

Best broadcast network or cable docuseries or non-fiction series

30 for 30 (ESPN)

The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears (FX)

Janet Jackson (Lifetime)

Shark Tank (ABC)

The American Rescue Dog Show (ABC)

We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime)

Best broadcast network or cable documentary tv movie

Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James (Showtime)

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War (History)

Dean Martin: King of Cool (TCM)

End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock (Fuse)

Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer (National Geographic)

Sheryl (Showtime)

Best broadcast network reality show or competition series

America’s Got Talent (NBC)

Holey Moley (ABC)

Lego Masters (FOX)

Next Level Chef (FOX)

The Masked Singer (FOX)

The Voice (NBC)

Best cable reality show or competition series

Bar Rescue (Paramount Network)

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses (TBS)

Project Runway (Bravo)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Wipeout (TBS)

Best broadcast network or cable variety sketch series, talk series, or special

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Real-Time With Bill Maher (HBO)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Best broadcast network or cable animated series or tv movie

Archer (FX)

Bob’s Burgers (FOX)

Family Guy (FOX)

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

South Park (Comedy Central)

Tuca & Bertie (Adult Swim)

Best broadcast network or cable live-action tv movie

A Clüsterfünke Christmas (Comedy Central)

List of a Lifetime (Lifetime)

Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)

Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune (Lifetime)

The Survivor (HBO)

Vandal (Fuse)

Best actress in a broadcast network or cable limited series, anthology series, or tv movie

Julia Roberts, Gaslit (Starz)

Geraldine Viswanathan, Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail (TBS)

Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage (HBO)

Michelle Pfeiffer, The First Lady (Showtime)

Renée Zellweger, The Thing About Pam (NBC)

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

Best actor in a broadcast network or cable limited series, anthology series, or tv movie

Ben Foster, The Survivor (HBO)

Bill Pullman, The Sinner (USA)

Daniel Radcliffe, Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail (TBS)

Jon Bernthal, We Own This City (HBO)

Sean Penn, Gaslit (Starz)

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage (HBO)

Best broadcast network or cable limited or anthology series

Gaslit (Starz)

Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail (TBS)

Scenes From a Marriage (HBO)

The White Lotus (HBO)

We Own This City (HBO)

Best actress in a broadcast network or cable series, comedy

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO)

Jasmine Cephas Jones, Blindspotting (Starz)

Natasia Demetriou, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Pamela Adlon, Better Things (FX)

Quinta Brunson, Abbot Elementary (ABC)

Rose McIver, Ghosts (CBS)

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)

Best actor in a broadcast network or cable series, comedy

Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)

Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)

Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX)

Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Utkarsh Ambudkar, Ghosts (CBS)

Best cable series, comedy

Atlanta (FX)

Barry (HBO)

Better Things (FX)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Resident Alien (SYFY)

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best broadcast network series, comedy

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

American Auto (NBC)

Black-ish (ABC)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Ghosts (CBS)

Mr. Mayor (NBC)

The Wonder Years (ABC)

Young Rock (NBC)

Best actress in a broadcast network or cable series, drama

Freema Agyeman, New Amsterdam (NBC)

Juliette Lewis, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve (AMC)

Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Mandy Moore, This Is Us (NBC)

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve (AMC)

Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO)

Best actor in a broadcast network or cable series, drama

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Brian Cox, Succession (HBO)

Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO)

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Harold Perrineau, From (EPIX)

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us (NBC)

Daveed Diggs, Snowpiercer (TNT)

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Best cable network series, drama

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Chucky (SYFY)

Euphoria (HBO)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

Snowpiercer (TNT)

Succession (HBO)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Best broadcast network series, drama

9-1-1: Lonestar (FOX)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Kung Fu (The CW)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC)

New Amsterdam (NBC)

Superman & Lois (The CW)

The Cleaning Lady (FOX)

This Is Us (NBC)