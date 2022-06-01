H.E.R., John Legend & Dolly Parton Are 2022 Peabody Awards Presenters

H.E.R. photographed on March 2, 2022 at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, Calif.

Three top music stars — H.E.R., John Legend and Dolly Parton — are among the presenters for the 2022 Peabody Awards. Parton presented veteran newsman Dan Rather with the Career Achievement Award last month. It was one of three awards that were announced early. Stephen Colbert presented Fresh Air with Terry Gross with the Institutional Award. TV Rain/Dozhd received the Journalistic Integrity Award.

The remaining awards will be announced across four days next week. Joining H.E.R. and Legend on the roster of presenters are Riz Ahmed, Christiane Amanpour, Kevin Bacon, W. Kamau Bell, LeVar Burton, Jelani Cobb, Jay Ellis, Tan France, Morgan Freeman, Malcolm Gladwell, Ethan Hawke, Ibram X. Kendi, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Lisa Ling, Melissa McCarthy, Hasan Minhaj, Stanley Nelson, Soledad O’Brien, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Rep. Adam Schiff, Adam Scott, Amanda Seales, Jenny Slate, Joey Soloway, Bryan Stevenson and Jon Stewart.

Awards are presented in six categories – arts, children’s and youth, documentaries, entertainment, news and podcast/radio.

Summer of Soul (Hulu), which won an Oscar for documentary (feature) and is nominated for best movie at the upcoming BET Awards, is nominated here in the arts category.

This year’s entertainment nominees are Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix), Dopesick (Hulu), Hacks (HBO/HBO Max), The Long Song (PBS), Only Murders in the Building (Hulu), Pen15 (Hulu), Reservation Dogs (FX), Sort Of (HBO Max), Station Eleven (HBO/HBO Max), Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime), We Are Lady Parts (Peacock), The Wonder Years (ABC) and Yellowjackets (Showtime).

The Peabody Awards will announce winners every morning between June 6 and June 9 on Peabody’s website and social media pages.