H.E.R. Credits Her Mom for Winning the Impact Award at Billboard’s 2022 Women in Music

H.E.R. added another trophy to her long list of awards on Wednesday (March 2), when she accepted the American Express Impact Award at Billboard’s 2022 Women In Music event.

Following the performance of her 2018 track “Fate,” H.E.R. graciously accepted the award from Jimmy Jam, one half of legendary R&B production duo Jam and Lewis. “It’s always a beautiful day when women are getting recognized for the hard work we put in,” said the four-time Grammy winner.

Along with acknowledging the women in the room, H.E.R. had a special shoutout for her favorite person: her mother. “I want to thank my mom for teaching me to stay humble, be grounded, and be hardworking,” she said.

In February, H.E.R. spoke about balancing being a commercial star and an activist in an interview with Billboard.

“It never occurred to me to be an activist until I got older and started to realize how much hatred there is in the world,” she said. “Obviously, in the beginning, it was a lot more about the music. Organically, however, people are starting to hear and see me more, to experience who I am and not just the music. So with that comes my views on the world: how I felt in 2020 when everything was going on and is still going on. It’s a bigger fight, [so] it’s my responsibility to use what has an impact — my voice — to speak out on some of these things, like the relationship between Black Americans and Asian Americans. Not because someone told me to, but because it’s what I feel.”