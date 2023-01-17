Harry Styles to Perform at 2023 BRIT Awards

Harry Styles has been added to the performer lineup for next month’s 2023 BRIT Awards. On Tuesday morning (Jan. 17) the singer was added to the roster for the broadcast where he is up for four awards; album of the year (Harry’s House), artist of the year, pop/R&B act and song of the year for his smash single “As It Was.”

Styles joins previously announced performers Wet Leg and Sam Smith & Kim Petras at the show slated to take place on Feb. 11 at the O2 Arena in London. It will be Styles’ second solo performance at the BRITs, following his run through “Falling” at the 2020 awards. Slated for broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX, the show will be hosted by British comedian Mo Gilligan.

After recently wrapping the North American run for his massive Love on Tour outing, last week Styles announced a few more chances for fans to catch the show. After completing three rescheduled shows at the Forum in Los Angeles Jan. 26, 27 and 29, Styles announced on Friday (Jan. 13) that he will play two final nights at Acrisure Arena, Southern California’s newest 11,000-capacity world-class venue in Greater Palm Springs, on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. Madi Diaz will serve as a special guest for the two dates.

Since launching Sept. 4, 2021, Styles has netted $338.9 million and sold 2.6 million tickets for the Live Nation produced, 120 show tour according to Billboard Boxscore. Love on Tour made many stops around the globe including North America, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand and Asia.