Harry Styles & Lizzo Had the Sweetest Bestie Reunion at the 2023 Grammys: See the Photos

It’s uncertain whether Lizzo‘s “I Love You Bitch,” the fifth song on her 2022 album Special, was written about Harry Styles — but it easily could have been. The two stars — and recent Grammy winners — are certifiably besties for the resties, as demonstrated by their adorable reunion at the Grammy Awards Sunday night (Feb. 5).

The pair was photographed wrapping each other in the biggest hug once they saw each other on the floor of Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, where this year’s ceremony was held. Though both Styles and Lizzo were competitors in the categories for some of the night’s biggest awards, they could be seen celebrating each other’s wins.

The “As It Was” singer was captured on camera beaming and excitedly clapping for Lizzo when her name was called for record of the year, which she won for her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “About Damn Time.” The feat made Lizzo the first Black woman since Whitney Houston in 1994 to win the award, something she later pointed out and celebrated on Instagram.

“I don’t take this lightly,” the Yitty founder wrote, sharing a selfie with Adele in the carousel. “Thank you.”

And when Styles was announced the winner of album of the year for Harry’s House, the “Truth Hurts” musician/flute extraordinaire could be seen holding up her own phone to record her pal as he made his way to the stage, stopping on his way up to give her a huge hug.

Lizzo also posted a couple selfies taken with the former boyband moments before he won. She also snapped pics with Adele and Beyoncé, who scored wins of their own that night.

Moments before Album of the Year…😭 pic.twitter.com/fJl9ufHLSi — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) February 6, 2023

Styles and Lizzo have been friends since 2020 and mutual fans of one another’s music before that. They’ve covered each other’s songs, complimented each other numerous times publicly and performed together onstage at Coachella 2022, when the “Watermelon Sugar” singer-songwriter invited Lizzo to join him as a guest.

See their winning moments at this year’s Grammys below: