Harry Styles Shimmers & Shimmies During ‘As It Was’ Performance At 2023 Grammys

For at least a few minutes, the Crypto.com Arena became Harry’s House as Harry Styles took the stage for a performance his mega-hit “As It Was” during the 2023 Grammys on Sunday (Feb. 5).

Wearing a jumpsuit that appeared to be assembled entirely of tinsel, Styles began his performance with a crew of dancers who were themselves dressed like they were in a Gap ad. This group appeared on a giant elevated and rotating circle that gave light Jamiroquai “Virtual Insanity” vibes as dancers stayed in motion even while not moving.

Styles alternated between this circle and the mic stand down by his band, with his silver suit bouncing along with him, adding a dazzling element of dynamic motion that was especially pronounced when Styles broke out into big, joyous dance moves that added a dash of electricity to the performance.

For the last portion of the song, the pop star then returned to the rotating circle, performing a sort of lovelorn interpretive dance with the single female dancer left onstage before the entire crew returned to bop around for one final flourish. The performance got a standing ovation from Taylor Swift, Brandi Carlile and her wife, Catherine Shepherd, among many others.

Styles is in the midst of a big night, having already won one Grammy this evening, with Harry’s House taking home the award for best pop vocal album performance.

The superstar is also up for record of year for “As It Was,” album of the year for Harry’s House, song of the year for “As It Was”, best pop solo performance for “As It Was” (Styles won in this category at the 2021 Grammys with “Watermelon Sugar”), best pop vocal album for Harry’s House and best music video for “As It Was.”