Harry Styles Wins Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammys: ‘This Doesn’t Happen to People Like Me’

After one of the tightest races in recent Grammys history, it’s official: Harry Styles took home the Grammy Award for album of the year on Sunday night (Feb. 5)!

Presented by Trevor Noah and a superfan who had championed his work throughout the broadcast, Styles, breaking out in tears, couldn’t seem to contain his excitement when he approached the microphone. “S–t,” he said, breaking into a smile.

Styles thanked his fellow nominees in the speech — including Beyoncé, Adele, Brandi Carlile and others — for being a constant source of inspiration for his music. “Man, I’ve been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me,” he said. “A lot of different times in my life, I listened to everyone in this category when I’m alone.”

The “As It Was” singer also took a moment to acknowledge his surprise win in a stacked category. “I feel like on nights like tonight, there is no such thing as ‘best in music,'” he said. “I don’t think any of us sit in the studio making decisions based on what’s gonna get us one of these.”

Closing his speech, the star tearfully thanked the Recording Academy again, saying, “This is really really kind … this doesn’t happen to people like me very often, and this is so nice, thank you very much.”

Styles was nominated for six awards on Sunday night, including for record and song of the year; the star took home the Grammy for best pop vocal album earlier in the broadcast. Harry’s House spent two weeks at. No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while his hit single “As It Was” spent 15 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

