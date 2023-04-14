HARDY Reacts to Receiving 7 ACM Award Nominations: ‘I Couldn’t Believe It’

When the 58th ACM Award nominations were announced yesterday (April 13), HARDY led all artists with seven nods. While the tally may represent work released during the eligibility period, he says they are actually the culmination of years of effort.

“My first [publishing] deal was in ’14. [I went] four years without a cut. I probably wrote seven or 800 songs that didn’t get touched until I started having success,” he says. “All that is chipping away at your craft and listening to songs you wrote and comparing them to songs that beat those songs out and then being like, ‘OK, back to the drawing board. Let’s do something different.’ I definitely put in the time and the grind and the hours and I guess it’s finally paying off.”

Five of HARDY’s seven nods are for “Wait in the Truck,” his duet with Lainey Wilson: he receives two nods for both artist and producer in the music event of the year category, one for visual media of the year and two for song of the year as the tune’s artist and co-writer. His two other nominations come in the song of the year category as co-writer of Morgan Wallen’s “Sand in My Boots” and in the artist-songwriter of the year field.

He stresses he is thrilled for any nomination but adds the two song of the year nominations mean the most. “I’ve been nominated a few times [in that category], but I haven’t gotten one yet, so I’m honored to two in that category. That’s so cool.” Though HARDY may not have won in that category, he is reigning songwriter of the year winner. This year, the category was split into songwriter of the year and artist-songwriter of the year.

HARDY found out about his nominations yesterday morning (April 13) when he woke up in Minneapolis on his bus on tour with Wallen. “I couldn’t believe it,” he says. “I don’t keep up with it, not because I don’t care. It’s just an out of sight, out of mind kind of thing. I was just in shock.”

His “Wait in the Truck” collaborator, Wilson, is the second most nominated artist with six nominations. HARDY says he thinks he understands why the murder ballad about a stranger who kills the abuser of a woman he has just met has resonated with people. The song rises to No. 4 this week on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

“It is the first time in a long time that [the subject] was treated with I guess what you would call seriousness. I’m not knocking any of these songs because they were amazing, but [The Chicks’] ‘Goodbye Earl’ was funny. I guess [Carrie Underwood’s] ‘Two Black Cadillacs’ was the last one that was serious,” he says.

“I don’t think there has really been one in a while in the format, so I think people were maybe pleasantly surprised that here’s something a little bit different and something they’re familiar with, but they hadn’t heard in a long time,” he continues. “It means the world to me to know that a song like that can still survive and exist in country music and can be an actual hit on the radio.”

He also woke up yesterday to a text from Wilson. “She said, ‘Congrats. Let’s take some sh-t home.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is awesome. We had a little chat about it. It was great,’” he says.

Between HARDY and his tourmates, Wallen, ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman, they racked up 15 nominations and he expects some celebrating to go on tonight and tomorrow as they play a two-night stand in Milwaukee. “My booking agent and his whole crew are here and basically my entire record label is up here right now, so we’re probably definitely going to have a big cheer to [the nominations] tonight. We’re looking forward to all having a moment together to celebrate.”

HARDY hasn’t really thought about how he’ll celebrate any wins, though getting a new tattoo is always a possibility. Instead, he’s focused on thank you gifts for his “Wait in the Truck’ collaborators for the song’s success even if it doesn’t win. “Lainey is going to get a really nice gift and I think the [co-writers] are going to get something really cool as well,” says HARDY who wrote the song with Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt and Renee Blair.

“I love giving people gifts,” he continues. “I always think about those days where I didn’t have any money or anything to offer other than just ‘thank yous,’ but it’s really special to know I’m now in a place in my career and, to be candid financially, that I can give gifts. It’s like the best thing in the world.”