Watch Halle Bailey Fangirl Over Meeting Jamie Lee Curtis on the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet

"She's so nice!" gushed the Little Mermaid star after meeting the actress at the ceremony.

Halle Bailey, Jamie Lee Curtis, 95th Annual Academy Awards
Halle Bailey and Jamie Lee Curtis at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Flo Ngala for Variety

Halle Bailey, you are all of us. Freaking out just like anyone would upon meeting a super famous actress, the 22-year-old Little Mermaid star reacted excitedly when she crossed paths with Jamie Lee Curtis Sunday night (March 12) on the Oscars red carpet.

The sweet moment was captured in the middle of Bailey’s red carpet interview with Variety, during which a reporter advocated for the singer-actress by waving Curtis over and saying, “Jamie, someone wants to meet you.”

Meanwhile, as Curtis made her way over, Bailey nervously whispered, “Oh my god.”

“I know who you are,” the Halloween actress graciously told Bailey, who’d begun introducing herself.

“I’m such a big fan,” the Chloe x Halle musician told Curtis. “You look beautiful, you look so pretty!”

After Curtis posed for a photo with Bailey, squeezed her admirer’s hand before walking away, Bailey gushed, “She’s so nice!”

“Oh my gosh, so many!” she added when asked to name her favorite of Curtis’ films. “Freaky Friday is the one that comes up for me.”

Both Bailey and Curtis had blockbuster evenings at Sunday night’s awards show. Curtis took home her first ever Oscar, earning best supporting actress for her role in this year’s best picture winner, Everything Everywhere All At Once. And Bailey — who looked stunning in an aptly aqua-colored gown fit for a princess — joined costar Melissa McCarthy in debuting the first official trailer for their live-action The Little Mermaid remake during the Oscars telecast.

Watch the adorable moment Halle Bailey met Jamie Lee Curtis at the Oscars below:

