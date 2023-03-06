‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Wins Big at 2023 Guild of Music Supervisors Awards: Full Winners List

“This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once won best song written and/or recorded for a film at the Guild of Music Supervisors Awards on Sunday (March 5) at The Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles. This was the guild’s first in-person awards gala since 2020.
The award was presented to songwriters Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski Miyawaki; performers David Byrne, Mitski and Son Lux; and music supervisors Lauren Marie Mikus and Bruce Gilbert. Lott accepted the award saying “Making this movie was its own award. To be acknowledged on top of that feels unfairly awesome.”
“This Is a Life” is an Oscar nominee for best original song. At the GMS Awards, it beat nine other songs, including two that are also Oscar nominees in that category – “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick.
Final-round Oscar voting is now underway. The five-day voting period closes Tuesday March 7. The Oscars will be presented on Sunday March 12.
Everything Everywhere All at Once won a second GMS Award on the night — best music supervision for a film budgeted $25 million and under. That award went to Mikus and Gilbert.
Music supervisor Rob Lowry also scored double wins for his work on Cha Cha Real Smooth and Do Revenge.
The GMS Awards celebrate achievements in the craft of music supervision in film, television, documentaries, games, advertising, and trailers.
Oscar-winning songwriter Paul Williams received the Icon Award. He related his recent joy at hearing one of his ’70s songs, “I Won’t Last a Day Without You,” on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He praised music supervisors for extending the life of a song. He noted that “For a songwriter, it’s attention [but it can also be] food on the table and gas in the car.”
Sam DeRosa, Nella Rojas and Joshua Radin participated in the Williams segment, which included the Oscar-winning “Evergreen (Love Theme from A Star Is Born)” and the Oscar-nominated “The Rainbow Connection.”
Pilar McCurry was posthumously awarded the Legacy Award. Macy Gray performed her 2000 hit “I Try” in tribute to McCurry, who was an early champion.
Ruth B gave the night’s opening performance – “Paper Airplanes” from A Jazzman’s Blues. Ruth B co-wrote the song with Terence Blanchard. Joel C. High, the guild’s president, was music supervisor on the film.
Other performers were Gaby Moreno, who sang the GMS-nominated “A Song in My Heart” from The Valet; and Joy Oladokun, who sang the LGBTQ-themed “Pride.”
The event was produced by the Guild of Music Supervisors Awards production committee, headed by president Joel C. High and vice president Madonna Wade-Reed. Show production was handled by Angelia Bibbs-Sanders from ABS Collective with talent producer Julie Donsky, and technical production by Nick Urbom from Big Push Media Group.
For the first time this year, video game composers were nominated alongside music supervisors in a new category – best music supervision in a video game (original). Four other new categories were added – best music supervision for a non-theatrically released film; best music supervision for a trailer – series; best music supervision for a trailer – video game & interactive; and best music supervision in advertising: $500,000 total production & post-production budget.
For more information on the ceremony, visit GMSAwards.com. For more information on the organization, visit GuildofMusicSupervisors.com.
Here is the complete list of nominees for the 13th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards, with winners checked.
FILM
Best song written and/or recorded for a film
“Paper Airplanes” from A Jazzman’s Blues; Songwriters: Ruth Berhe, Terence Blanchard; Performer: Ruth B; Music Supervisor: Joel C. High
“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Songwriters: Robyn Fenty PKA Rihanna, Ludwig Göransson, Ryan Coogler, Temilade Openiyi PKA Tems; Performer: Rihanna; Music Supervisor: Dave Jordan
“Honey to the Bee” from Catherine Called Birdy; Songwriters: James Marr, Wendy Page; Performer: Misty Miller; Music Supervisors: Jen Malone, Nicole Weisberg
“Vegas” from Elvis; Songwriters: Jerry Leiber, Mike Stoller, Amala Dlamini, David Sprecher, Rogét Chahayed; Performer: Doja Cat; Music Supervisor: Anton Monsted
WINNER: “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once; Songwriters: Ryan Lott, David Byrne, Mitski Miyawaki; Performers: David Byrne, Mitski, Son Lux; Music Supervisors: Lauren Marie Mikus, Bruce Gilbert
“Turn Up the Sunshine” from Minions: The Rise of Gru; Songwriters: Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew, Patrik Berger, Kevin Parker; Performers: Diana Ross, Tame Impala; Music Supervisors: Mike Knobloch, Rachel Levy
“Ready As I’ll Never Be” from The Return of Tanya Tucker; Songwriters: Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile; Performers: Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile; Music Supervisors: Jill Meyers, Drew Bayers
“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick; Songwriters: Lady Gaga, BloodPop; Performer: Lady Gaga; Music Supervisor: Randy Spendlove
“Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing; Songwriter: Taylor Swift; Performer: Taylor Swift; Music Supervisor: Spring Aspers
“A Song in My Heart” from The Valet; Songwriters: Gaby Moreno, Heitor Pereira; Performer: Gaby Moreno; Music Supervisor: Howard Paar
Best music supervision for film budgeted over $25 million
Joel C. High – A Jazzman’s Blues
Dave Jordan – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
WINNER: Anton Monsted – Elvis
Julie Glaze Houlihan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Tom Wolfe, Manish Raval – The Greatest Beer Run Ever
Maureen Crowe, Becky Bentham – I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Rachel Levy, Mike Knobloch – Minions: The Rise of Gru
Linda Cohen – Spirited
Mike Knobloch, Natalie Hayden, Lucy Bright – TÁR
Tom MacDougall – Turning Red
Best music supervision for film budgeted $25 million and under
Joe Rudge – Armageddon Time
Robin Urdang – Bones and All
WINNER: Lauren Marie Mikus, Bruce Gilbert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dushiyan Piruthivirajah – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Natalie Hayden, Garrett McElver – Spoiler Alert
Best music supervision for film budgeted $10 million and under
Jonathan McHugh – Butter
Willa Yudell – Call Jane
WINNER: Rob Lowry – Cha Cha Real Smooth
Guillaume Baurez – Corsage
Rupert Hollier – Living
Rob Lowry – On the Count of Three
Leah Harrison, Season Kent – Press Play
Graham Kurzner, Orian Williams – sam & kate
Joe Rudge – X
Best music supervision for a non-theatrically released film
Jane Abernethy, Jessica Berndt – Along for the Ride
Joel C. High, Sami Posner – Blue’s Big City Adventure
WINNER: Rob Lowry – Do Revenge
Gabe Hilfer, Henry van Roden – Fresh
Raven Davenport, Shannon Murphy – Love in the Villa
Becky Bentham – Matilda (Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical)
Lauren Denemark, Julian Drucker, Andrew Weaver – Purple Beatz
Rob Lowry – Wendell and Wild
Howard Paar – The Valet
TELEVISION
Best song written and/or recorded for television
“Walking On Sunshine” from Acapulco – Season 1 Ep. 10 – “You Should Hear How She Talks About You”; Songwriter: Kimberley Rew; Performers: Rodrigo Urquidi, Rossana de León; Music Supervisors: Javier Nuño, Joe Rodriguez
“Maybe Monica” from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Season 4 Ep. 5 – “How to Chew Quietly and Influence People”; Songwriters: Tom Mizer, Curtis Moore; Performer: Josh A. Dawson; Music Supervisor: Robin Urdang
WINNER: “Perfect Day” from Better Call Saul – Season 6 Ep. 9 – “Fun and Games”; Songwriter: Harry Nilsson; Performers: Dresage, Slow Shiver; Music Supervisor: Thomas Golubić
“Two Shots” from The Afterparty – Season 1 Ep. 3 – “Yasper”; Songwriters: Jack Dolgen, Jonathan Lajoie; Performers: Ben Schwartz, Sam Richardson, Jamie Demetriou; Music Supervisor: Kier Lehman
“Trouble” from MOOD – Season 1 Ep. 6 – “F*** the Fake Sh**”; Songwriters: Nicôle Lecky, Camille Angelina Purcell ‘Kamille’, Kwame Kwei-Armah Jr ‘KZ’; Performer: Lecky; Music Supervisors: Ed Bailie, Abi Leland
“Let’s Live for Today” from Pachinko – Season 1 Ep. 8 – “Chapter Eight”; Songwriters: Michael Julien, Guilio Rapetti Mogol, Norman David Shapiro; Performer: Leenalchi; Music Supervisor: Michael Hill
“Seduce & Scheme” from Rap Sh!t – Season 1 Ep. 3 – “Something for the Hood”, Ep. 4 – “Something for the Clubs”, Ep. 5 – “Something for the Weekend”, Ep. 6 – “Something for the Gram”, Ep. 7 – “Something for the DJ”, Ep. 8 – “Something for the Road”; Songwriters: Larry Dwayne Batiste, Isaac Earl Bynum, Khia Chambers, Brittany Dickinson, Aida Goitom, Floyd Nathaniel Hills, Clayton Richardson, Seandrea Sledge, Bill Summers. Kevin Toney, Michael J. Williams; Performers: Shawna & Mia; Music Supervisors: Sarah Bromberg, Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Philippe Pierre
“Get It on the Floor” from P-Valley – Season 2 Ep. 6 – “Savage,” Ep. 9 – “Snow”; Songwriters: Julian Mason, Antwon D. Moore, Megan Pete, Kelton Lanier Scott II; Performers: J. Alphonse Nicholson, Megan Thee Stallion; Music Supervisors: Sarah Bromberg, Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Katori Hall
Best music supervision – television comedy or musical
Kier Lehman – The Afterparty Season 1
WINNER: Kier Lehman – Insecure Season 5
Nora Felder, Janine Scalise – Better Things Season 5
Ed Bailie, Abi Leland – MOOD Season 1
Adam Anders, Amanda Krieg Thomas – Monarch Season 1
Robin Urdang – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4
Thomas Patterson – The Resort Season 1
Amanda Krieg Thomas – Pam & Tommy Season 1
Best music supervision – television drama
Ciara Elwis – Bad Sisters Season 1
Thomas Golubić – Better Call Saul Season 6
Justin Kamps – Bridgerton Season 2
Jen Malone, Adam Leber – Euphoria Season 2
Ollie White – Industry Season 2
Dave Jordan, Shannon Murphy – Ms. Marvel Season 1
Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Sarah Bromberg, Katori Hall – P-Valley Season 2
WINNER: Nora Felder – Stranger Things Season 4
Best music supervision – reality television
Peter Davis – The Challenge: All Stars Season 3
Sarah Bromberg, Gary Lubansky, Eric Medina – Sweet Life: Los Angeles Season 2
Brandon Boucher – The Real World Homecoming Season 3
Greg Danylyshyn, Ben Hochstein – The Kardashians Season 1
Jon Ernst – Siesta Key Season 4
WINNER: Adam Brodsky, Rivka Rose – The Come Up Season 1
DOCUMENTARIES
Best music supervision for a documentary
Dawn Sutter Madell – All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Justin Feldman – Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues
Jonathan Zalben – Ron Carter: Finding the Right Notes
WINNER: Allison Wood – Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off
Best music supervision in a docuseries
WINNER: Amanda Krieg Thomas – The Andy Warhol Diaries
Ross Sellwood – My Life as a Rolling Stone
Dan Wilcox – Street Food USA
Barry Cole – They Call Me Magic
Andrea von Foerster – Welcome to Wrexham
VIDEO GAMES
Best music supervision in a video game (synch)
Ryan Tomlin, Brandon Young – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Alex Hackford, Duncan Smith – Gran Turismo 7
Raphaella Lima, Cybele Pettus, Steve Schnur – Need for Speed Unbound
WINNERS: Dylan Bostick, Josh Kessler – Saint’s Row V
Best music supervision in a video game (original)
Simon Landry, Rossen Yankov – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök; Composer: Stephanie Economou
WINNERS: Steve Schnur – Battlefield 2042 DLC – Season 1 – Zero Hour | Season 2 – Master of Arms | Season 3 – Escalation; Composers: Hildur Guðnadóttir, Sam Slater
Brandon Young – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II; Composer: Sarah Schachner
Richard Beddow – Total War: Warhammer III; Composers: Jamie Christopherson, Jim Fowler, Ian Livingstone, Simon Ravn, Tim Wynn
TRAILERS
Best music supervision in a trailer – film
WINNER: Evelin Garcia – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Teaser “Leaders”
Deric Berberabe, Jordan Silverberg – Elvis (trailer 2)
Anny Colvin – Avatar: The Way of the Water
Gregory Sweeney – Men Official Trailer
Matthew Bailey, Shawn Stevens – Empire of Light, Trailer “Home”
Sanaz Lavaedian, Marina Polites – Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Scenery Samundra, Gregory Sweeney – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Official Teaser Trailer
Bobby Gumm – Three Thousand Years of Longing
Maggie Baron – Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Cynthia Blondelle, Heather Kreamer – Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 Official Trailer
Best music supervision in a trailer – series
Will Quiney – Atlanta Season 3 ‘Visitors’
Bobby Gumm – Stranger Things 4
Scenery Sumandra, Gregory Sweeney – The Idol – Official Teaser #3
Brian Sotelo – Black Bird
WINNER: Deric Berberabe, Jordan Silverberg – The White Lotus – Season 2
Dylan Bostick, Chris Restivo – Atlanta “Shillin’”
Deric Berberabe, Jordan Silverberg – The Boys Season 3 (full trailer)
Kelsey Mitchell – Perry Mason Season 2 Teaser (HBO)
Evelin Garcia – Andor – Teaser “Reckoning”
Emma Allaway, Eduardo Fontes Williams – The Crown Season 5
Best music supervision in a trailer – video game & interactive
Glenn Herweijer, Simon Landry, Ben Sumner, Jack Thompson – Assassins Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök – Cinematic World Premiere
WINNERS: Lindsey Kohon, Naaman Snell – Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – Launch Trailer
Raphaella Lima, Michael Sherwood – Wild Hearts Reveal Trailer
Lindsey Kohon, Ryan Tomlin, Brandon Young – Warzone 2.0 Launch Trailer | Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
Lindsey Kohon, Ryan Tomlin, Brandon Young – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – World Gameplay Reveal Trailer
ADVERTISING
Best music supervision in advertising (synch)
Buzzy Cohen, Quinn Donnell – Airbnb – Strangers
Mike Ladman, Brad Nayman, Brandy Ricker – New York Times – Independent Journalism | The New York Times | Jordan
WINNER: Abbey Hendrix, Jonathan Wellbelove – Apple – The Greatest
Josh Marcy, Nicole Palko – Apple – iPad – Election
Ben Dorenfeld, Zach Pollakoff, Anton Trailer – Johnnie Walker – Anthem
Jessie Kalikow, Scott McDaniel, Nargis Sheerazie – Apple – Chocolate
Andrew Kahn, Morgan Thoryk – Zillow – Nightswimming
Frederic Schindler – Amazon Fashion – Amazon Fashion Holiday 2022
Best music supervision in advertising (original music)
WINNERS: Sunny Kapoor, Mike Ladman, Brad Nayman, Brandy Ricker – Meta – Good Ideas Deserve to be Found: A (Slightly) Life-Changing Story
Mike Ladman, Brad Nayman, Brandy Ricker – Hennessy – HENNESSY X NBA: GAME NEVER STOPS
Will Eichler, Chip Herter – Taco Bell – The Grande Escape