Grey Goose Is the Official Spirit Partner of the 2022 Grammy Awards: Exclusive

Grey Goose is celebrating good times with a special partnership.

The vodka company announced on Monday (Nov. 22) that it’s the official spirit partner of the 64th annual Grammy Awards in a new, multi-year partnership.

To kick off the inaugural year of this partnership, the brand will be celebrating the unique style and expression of each of this year’s Grammy nominees with an all-new signature cocktail that reimagines the always-fashionable martini.

The “Grey Goose Passion Drop” is a modern remix on the classic martini that combines ginger syrup, fresh passionfruit puree and, of course, Grey Goose vodka, garnished with a lemon twist on a gold goose pick to honor all the winners going home with a gold trophy on Grammy night on January 31, 2022. Coming off the brand’s latest Vive Le Martini! campaign film, “The Grey Goose Passion Drop” is a continued celebration of the beloved cocktail’s versatility and timeless nature.

“When we first met with the Recording Academy, we knew right away that our shared values to highlight extraordinary voices and create impactful experiences would make a perfect partnership” said Aleco Azqueta, Vice President of Marketing for Grey Goose vodka in a press statement. “The Grammys celebrates best-in-class music, of course, but they’re also a showcase for an artist’s individual style—not only on the red carpet, but also through their work and performances. Grey Goose similarly brings its own personal flair to every cocktail and experience it creates. We’re excited to stand alongside the Recording Academy and commemorate the unique style that went into the music that moved us this year, and are extending an early congratulations to all of tomorrow’s nominees.”

“We are so excited to begin our partnership with Grey Goose as we head into Grammy season,” added Adam Roth, SVP, Partnerships and Business Development of the Recording Academy. “Our two brands center on the celebration of excellence and artistic expression, sharing a mission to recognize and elevate creative voices. We look forward to celebrating our music community in January and creating memorable moments with Grey Goose on Music’s Biggest Night.”

The “Grey Goose Passion Drop” will have a featured presence throughout several key Grammy Week events, including the Nominees Reception, Clive Davis’ and the Recording Academy’s Pre-Grammy Gala and the Grammy Celebration. For those not in attendance, it will also be served at select bars and restaurants nationwide and can be recreated at home.

To create your own "Grey Goose Passion Drop," follow the recipe below.

“Grey Goose Passion Drop”

Ingredients: 1 1/2 oz Grey Goose vodka, 3/4 oz passion fruit puree, 3/4 oz ginger syrup and 3/4 oz lemon juice.

Shake and stir all the ingredients and pour into a martini cocktail glass. Garnish with a lemon twist on a gold Grey Goose garnish pick.