When Awards Shows Collide: Grammys’ New Date Forces Another Show to Move for 2nd Year in a Row

The postponement of the 64th annual Grammy Awards from Jan. 31 to April 3 means that the CMT Awards, which were originally set for April 3 on the same network, CBS, will have to find a new date.

If this sounds vaguely familiar, there’s good reason for that. When the 63rd annual Grammy Awards were postponed from Jan. 31, 2021, to March 14, that put them on the same night as the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which had announced (and thus more or less staked a claim to) that date six months earlier. The 2021 SAG Awards reacted by moving to April 4.

The Grammys’ postponement both years was a reaction to of uptick in COVID-19 cases in the Los Angeles area.

Even though there was a good reason for the move, SAG-AFTRA, which presents the SAG Awards, was unhappy with the Grammys moving onto their date last year, and put out a statement saying so.

“We are extremely disappointed to hear of the conflicting date, March 14th, announced today for this year’s Grammy Awards telecast,” the guild said in a statement released on Jan. 5, 2021, hours after the Recording Academy announced its move. “We announced the same date for the SAG Awards last July with the intent to give the greatest possible scheduling consideration for other awards shows. We expect the same consideration from sister organizations throughout the industry.”

CMT, which presents the CMT Awards, was much more diplomatic, largely because they are in the same CBS family. This will be the inaugural broadcast of the CMT Music Awards on CBS.

“What better way to introduce the CMT Music Awards to CBS than aligning with the Grammys during the network’s biggest month of music this April,” the show’s executive producers Margaret Comeaux (CMT), John Hamlin (Switched on Entertainment) and Leslie Fram (CMT), said in a statement. “Our fans can expect another unforgettable night of music, and we look forward to announcing our new date and sharing more of what we have in store for this year very soon.”

In a statement, Jack Sussman, executive vice president, specials, music, live events & alternative programming, CBS, hinted at the complexity of juggling sports and entertainment programming.

“Once we realized the need to move the Grammy Awards to a later date due to current health concerns, we came together quickly with our partners at the Recording Academy and CMT, to strategically reschedule these two incredible music events and utilize the full power of the ViacomCBS ecosystem to promote them,” he said. “Coming out of an exciting month of college basketball on CBS, we’re thrilled to continue our programming momentum with these two big live events for television in the spring.”

In a statement, Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, expressed thanks to CBS and CMT for working it out. “We appreciate the leadership CBS has shown during these challenging weeks and the flexibility of the CMTs and others who worked toward this solution.”

The CMT Music Awards, which bills itself as country music’s only entirely fan-voted awards show, is planning to move to a later date in April. Information about the exact date and location will be announced in coming weeks.

The move may be a blessing in disguise for the CMT Music Awards, because it gives them a little more distance from another country awards show, the ACM Awards, which are set for March 7 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

All of this tells us two things: As an EGOT-level show, the Grammys have a certain amount of clout and power. And Jack Sussman not only has the longest job title in show business, but on occasion has to work overtime to find creative solutions.