Recording Academy Accepting Submissions for 2024 Best Song for Social Change Grammy Award

The Recording Academy is accepting submissions from voting members for its second annual best song for social change award. This award recognizes creators of message-driven music that responds to the social issues of our time and has the potential for positive global impact.

This is a special merit award – not a regular, competitive Grammy Award. Entries are reviewed and the recipient is selected by a “blue-ribbon committee.”

The inaugural award was presented at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 by first lady Jill Biden before she also presented song of the year to Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That.” The inaugural recipient was “Baraye” by Iranian singer/songwriter Shervin Hajipour.

Songs that were commercially released during the last three Grammy eligibility years – that’s Oct. 1, 2020 through Sept. 15, 2023 – are eligible for this award. The submission period began one week ago (July 17) and continues through Aug. 31.

This award, which honors singles or tracks in any musical genre, is presented to the songwriter(s). The song must include music and lyrics in any language, provided that an approved English version of the lyric is submitted.

“We’re excited to offer this award, proposed by our voting members, to recognize creators of message-driven music that responds to the social issues of our time and has the potential for positive global impact,” the Academy said in an email to its members.

The Academy also gave some prompts of specific issues that fit the award: peace, security (personal safety), human dignity, climate crisis, mental health, civil rights, LGBTQIA+ rights, anti-bullying, communities in need, voting rights, homelessness, inequality, hunger access (food security), rights of the disabled, education access, indigenous peoples/land use/resources.

Here is the Academy’s stated eligibility and selection criteria (lightly edited for space and clarity):

“The award recognizes a song that has had profound social influence and impact.

“Submissions should contain lyrical content that: a) addresses a timely social issue; b) explores a subject impacting a community of people in need; and c) promotes awareness, raises consciousness, and builds empathy.

“The song may reference previous work and may include previously recorded or published lyrical material; in addition, a significant degree of new creative and lyrical content is required. The songwriters of the new material are eligible to receive the award; determination of songwriter eligibility for previously recorded or published lyrical work will be at the discretion of the Academy.

“Recordings featuring samples or interpolations are eligible; however, in alignment with Grammy Awards rules, songwriters of sampled or interpolated material are not eligible to receive the award.

“Songs previously acknowledged as finalists for this award will notbe eligible for consideration.

“Previously Grammy-nominated and/or Grammy-winning songs are eligible for this honor as long as they meet the commercial release eligibility criteria for this award.

“Selection criteria include the lyrical content of the song, the artistic quality of the composition, and the perceived impact of the song in delivering an empowering message that brings awareness about social issues that affect the world.

“The selection criteria will be guided by the principle that social good is ‘an action that will result in a benefit being available to the general public,’ which may include songs that affirm the basic humanity of all people.