What Should Be Nominated for Record of the Year at the 2022 Grammys? Vote!

Nominations for the 64th annual Grammy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 23, and eight singles will be up for record of the year. But which hit do you hope gets the honor?

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” and Silk Sonic’s (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) “Leave the Door Open,” which were both mainstays at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, seem like shoo-ins for two of the eight slots.

Other collaborations that seem to be prime for record of the year nods include Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More” and Wizkid and Tems’ “Essence,” both of which reached the top 10 of the Hot 100. If “Kiss Me More” were to get the prestigious Big Four nod, it would mark the second year in a row an all-female collab went up for record of the year, following the nomination of Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé’s “Savage” remix.

Or Billie Eilish might be “Happier Than Ever” to win in this category for a third consecutive year after “Bad Guy” was part of her Big Four sweep in 2019 and “Everything I Wanted” took home the trophy in 2020. This would make Eilish the fifth artist in Grammy history to get record of the year nominations three or more years running.

So which single do you hope makes it in the record of the year nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards? Vote below!