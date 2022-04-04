Which 2022 Grammys Performance Was Your Favorite? Vote!

The 2022 Grammy Award took place on Sunday night (April 3) and featured the best and brightest stars in music over the past year. The MGM Grand Garden Arena was filled with stars there to celebrate achievements in music, and of course, some were there to deliver amazing performances — 16 full sets in all. But which performance was your favorite?

Olivia Rodrigo sang on the Grammys stage for the first time and delivered a stunning live rendition of her breakthrough debut single, “Drivers License.” For the performance, the 19-year-old turned the stage into a suburb after dark and popped out of a vintage Mercedes as she sang the opening verse of the emotive track. As the song progressed, wind started blowing across the stage, sending leaves flying into the air by the big finish.

Related All the 2022 Grammy Performances Ranked

Lil Nas X kicked things up a notch for his performance and delivered a medley of songs from debut album Montero. Starting off with the more subdued “Dead Right Now,” he appeared on stage in a glittering black cape and rapped the second verse of the track before launching into “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” and later, “Industry Baby” with an assist from Jack Harlow.

BTS also got the crowd off their seats, turning their high-energy performance into a look at the life of a spy in a James Bond-themed skit. Members Jin, Jimin, V, RM, J-Hope, Suga and Jungkook flung top-secret cards at each other, dodged neon-blue lasers and, of course, performed top-notch choreography as they sang their Billboard Hot 100 hit “Butter.”

Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Silk Sonic and more also performed live at the Grammys last night, but whose performance was your favorite? Vote below!