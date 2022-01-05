Grammy Voting Closing as Scheduled, Despite Postponement of Telecast

The fact that the 64th annual Grammy Awards telecast was postponed on Wednesday (Jan. 5) doesn’t give voting members of the Recording Academy any additional time to make their selections. Final-round voting closes, as planned, today at 6 p.m. PT.

Grammy voters had a full month to do their due diligence. Final-round voting opened on Dec. 6.

Explore Explore Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The situation is extremely similar to what happened last year. The Recording Academy delayed the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 5, 2021, 25 days before the original show date, Jan. 30. The show was postponed to March 14.

Final-round voting last year was held between Dec. 7, 2020, and Jan. 4, 2021. So the choices, including Taylor Swift’s folklore for album of the year, were locked in place more than two months before the envelopes were opened.