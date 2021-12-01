Trevor Noah Set to Return as Host for 2022 Grammy Awards

Trevor Noah, who hosted the pandemic-delayed 63rd annual Grammy Awards on March 14, will return as host of the 64th annual telecast on Jan. 31, 2022.

“Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd Grammy Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics,” Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. “We’re so excited to welcome Trevor back to the Grammys stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening.”

Noah, 37, who succeeded Jon Stewart as host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show in 2015, will now match Stewart’s Grammy hosting record. Stewart hosted the show two years in a row exactly 20 years ago, in 2001-02.

Noah is the fourth consecutive Grammy host to be asked back for a second year. LL Cool J hosted five years running (2012-16). James Corden (2017-18) and Alicia Keys (2019-20) each hosted twice. It’s probably significant that three of the last four hosts have been Black, as the Recording Academy has made diversity a top priority in recent years.

The show is set to return to Crypto.com Arena, the new name of Staples Center in Los Angeles (as of Dec. 25). Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 63rd annual Grammy Awards were delayed from Jan. 31 to March 14 and were moved from Staples Center to the adjacent Los Angeles Convention Center, which allowed for less crowding.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards will air live on both coasts on Monday, Jan. 31, from 8-11:30 p.m. ET/5-8:30 p.m. PT on CBS, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The telecast will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Ben Winston, Jesse Collins and Raj Kapoor are executive producers; Kapoor also serves as showrunner. Jeannae Rouzan Clay joins the team as co-executive producer.

Hamish Hamilton, who succeeded Louis J. Horvitz as director last year, returns as director for the second year.

This is Winston’s sixth year in a row as a key member of the production team. He was consulting producer in 2017, producer in 2018, co-executive producer in 2019-20 and executive producer earlier this year, when he succeeded Ken Ehrlich, the show’s longtime executive producer. In January, Winston will share that title with Collins and Kapoor, who were producers in 2019-20 and co-executive producers earlier this year.

Prior to the 64th annual Grammy Awards telecast, the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will be held at the Microsoft Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on Grammy.com and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel.

The Recording Academy revealed nominees for the 64th annual Grammy Awards last week. This year’s top nominees are Jon Batiste (11), Justin Bieber (8), Doja Cat (8), H.E.R. (8), Billie Eilish (7) and Olivia Rodrigo (7).

Noah, who was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, may not be the only native of Africa on the Grammy stage: Wizkid, the Nigerian singer/songwriter, is a double Grammy nominee for best global music album (Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition) and best global music performance (“Essence,” featuring Tems).