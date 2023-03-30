Faith Hill, Meghan Markle & More to Be Honored at 2023 Gracie Awards

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation revealed on Thursday (March 39) the winners of the 48th annual Gracie Awards, which recognize outstanding programming and achievements by women, for women and about women.

Among the winners this year are Faith Hill, Meghan Markle, Christina Applegate, Ava DeVernay, Amanda Seyfried, Danielle Monaro, Shelley Wade, Abbott Elementary, TODAY, The Drew Barrymore Show, frontline journalists and more. The theme of the 2023 celebration is “storytelling,” which highlights the narratives shared by the inspiring, informative winners.

Additionally, the Showtime series The First Lady will be honored with the prestigious Grand Award, which signifies a distinct level of talent, dedication and production. During the ceremony, the Gracie Awards will feature a special in-show moment dedicated to recognizing women directors, following a record number of women director submissions, serving as an important reminder of the crucial role that women play in molding the stories that we see on screen.

“As we close out Women’s History Month, it is important to remember the legacy of Gracie Allen, the inspiration behind these esteemed awards,” AWMF President Becky Brooks said in a press statement. “This year’s recipients exemplify Gracie Allen’s spirit through their exceptional talent, innovation, and vision. Their steadfast dedication to their craft and their tenacious resolve to break boundaries serve as a compelling testament to the essential role women play in molding the cultural landscape. We eagerly anticipate celebrating their outstanding accomplishments.”

The Gracie Awards Luncheon will take place at Cipriani in NYC on June 20. See the full list of honorees here.