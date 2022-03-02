Reservoir Media CEO Golnar Khosrowshahi Encourages Execs to ‘Cultivate the Next Generation of Female Leaders’

Billboard’s 2022 Women In Music event took place Wednesday (March 2) at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif., honoring female executives and artists in the music industry. Chief among the industry-side honorees was Reservoir Media’s Golnar Khosrowshahi, Billboard’s Women In Music Executive of the Year. Khosrowshahi is the first female founder and CEO of a publicly traded, independent music company in the United States.

Hit songwriter Ali Tamposi, whose publishing is handled by Reservoir, introduced her with warm words: “Golnar looks out for us, ensuring that songwriters can continue to make a living doing what we love.” After that, Khosrowshahi took the stage to accept her Executive of the Year honor at Women In Music, shouting out Tamposi, her daughters in the audience, Billboard Editorial Director Hannah Karp and two of her colleagues: Donna Caseine, executive vp/global creative director, and Faith Newman, executive vp of A&R and catalog development. “Your dedication to the work and continuous striving for excellence inspires me every day,” Khosrowshahi said while thanking Caseine and Newman. “Reservoir would not be the same without your talent. And I would not be the same without your friendship.”

Additionally, Khosrowshahi urged her fellow 2022 Women In Music executive honorees to help foster new talent in the industry. “I encourage us all to continue to recruit, to mentor and cultivate the next generation of female leaders within our respective organizations so that one day, recognizing women in leadership roles will be the expectation and not a necessity.”