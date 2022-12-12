Rihanna, Tems & More React to Golden Globes Nominations: ‘God Be Showin Out!’

The Golden Globes revealed its list of jam-packed nominees for the 2023 ceremony on Monday (Dec. 12), and Rihanna, Tems, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Zendaya, Lady Gaga and Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino) are among the artists nominated for awards.

Rihanna and Tems are nominated for best song – “Lift Me Up” from Wakanda Forever; Lady Gaga is up for an award in the same category – “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick; Gomez is nominated for best actress in a television series – musical or comedy for Only Murders in the Building; Zendaya for best actress in a television series – drama for Euphoria and Glover for best actor in a television series – musical or comedy for Atlanta.

Jerrod Carmichael is set to host the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards. The three-hour telecast will air live coast-to-coast on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on NBC and Peacock.

Following the nominations announcement, a number of stars took to social media to express gratitude and excitement over the honor. See reactions from Rihanna, Tems, Hugh Jackman and more below.