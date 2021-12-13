Who Do You Want to Win the 2022 Golden Globe for Best Original Song? Vote!

The 2022 Golden Globe nominations were revealed early Monday (Dec. 13), and two of the biggest pop stars, Beyoncé and Billie Eilish, are in the running for best original song.

Queen Bey (alongside Roc Nation singer-songwriter-producer Dixon) is nominated for her song “Be Alive” from the movie King Richard, which follows the true story about how Serena and Venus Williams’ father, Richard, coached them to become two of the greatest tennis players in the world.

Eilish and her brother Finneas, who’s also nominated in every Big Four category at the 2022 Grammy Awards, are up for best original song with her single “No Time to Die.” The title track of the latest, long-awaited James Bond flick peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won the 2021 Grammy Award for best song written for visual media as well as an award for song – feature film from the 2021 Hollywood Music in Media Awards.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is also included in this category for his song “Dos Orugitas” from Encanto. Now, if he wins an Academy Award for this song, the Hamilton creator would be an EGOT winner.

So who do you home eventually takes home the trophy for best original song at the 2022 Golden Globes? Vote below!