×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Here’s the Date of the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

This puts the show back in its traditional time slot – the first Sunday in January.

Ke Huy Quan, Golden Globes Viewing and After Party Powered By Billboard
Ke Huy Quan at the engraving table at the 80th Golden Globes Viewing and After Party Powered By Billboard held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Michael Buckner for Billboard

The date for the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards is confirmed for Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. This puts the show back in its traditional time slot – the first Sunday in January – after the 2023 show aired on Tuesday Jan. 10.

Related

Sheryl Lee Ralph and William Stanford Davis, Golden Globes After Party Powered By Billboard

2023 Golden Globes: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jennifer Coolidge & More Stars at Billboard’s…

The show has long kicked off the entertainment industry’s awards season. Produced by dick clark productions (dcp), the Golden Globe Awards is one of the few awards ceremonies to honor recipients in both motion picture and television.

The 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards were held on Tuesday (Jan. 10) at its long-time home, the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jerrod Carmichael served as host. Abbott Elementary and The Banshees of Inisherin were the night’s top winners, with three awards each. The show resulted in more than 24.2 billion impressions on social media platforms worldwide.

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and Selena Gomez were among the music stars to attend the 2023 Golden Globes. Rihanna’s song “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was nominated for best original song in a motion picture. Gomez was nominated for best actress in a TV series comedy or musical for the hit Hulu comedy series Only Murders in the Building.

Numerous stars attended the 2023 Golden Globes afterparty powered by Billboard. Among them: Jennifer Coolidge, Mike White, Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz (of Tokio Hotel), Ke Huy Quan, Justin Hurwitz, M.M. Keeravani, Quinta Brunson, Jenna Ortega, Percy Hynes White, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Bob Odenkirk, Regina Hall, Salma Hayek, Adam Scott and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

Proceeds from the annual Golden Globes broadcast provide funding for its philanthropy and charitable giving programs. In 2022, more than $4.5 million dollars was awarded to 93 programs and organizations.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad