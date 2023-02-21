Here’s the Date of the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

The date for the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards is confirmed for Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. This puts the show back in its traditional time slot – the first Sunday in January – after the 2023 show aired on Tuesday Jan. 10.

The show has long kicked off the entertainment industry’s awards season. Produced by dick clark productions (dcp), the Golden Globe Awards is one of the few awards ceremonies to honor recipients in both motion picture and television.

The 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards were held on Tuesday (Jan. 10) at its long-time home, the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jerrod Carmichael served as host. Abbott Elementary and The Banshees of Inisherin were the night’s top winners, with three awards each. The show resulted in more than 24.2 billion impressions on social media platforms worldwide.

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and Selena Gomez were among the music stars to attend the 2023 Golden Globes. Rihanna’s song “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was nominated for best original song in a motion picture. Gomez was nominated for best actress in a TV series comedy or musical for the hit Hulu comedy series Only Murders in the Building.

Numerous stars attended the 2023 Golden Globes afterparty powered by Billboard. Among them: Jennifer Coolidge, Mike White, Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz (of Tokio Hotel), Ke Huy Quan, Justin Hurwitz, M.M. Keeravani, Quinta Brunson, Jenna Ortega, Percy Hynes White, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Bob Odenkirk, Regina Hall, Salma Hayek, Adam Scott and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

Proceeds from the annual Golden Globes broadcast provide funding for its philanthropy and charitable giving programs. In 2022, more than $4.5 million dollars was awarded to 93 programs and organizations.