GloRilla Brings Out Cardi B For Fiery ‘Tomorrow 2′ Performance at the 2022 AMAs

GloRilla surprised the crowd at the 2022 American Music Awards Sunday night (Nov. 20) by bringing out Cardi B for the first television performance of “Tomorrow 2.”

In front of a fiery red city skyline, the 23-year-old MC revved up her motorcycle on stage and launched straight into the performance of her Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit, with her backup dancers gassing her up and their reflective, flashy outfits illuminating the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. No one was prepared for Cardi to arrive on the scene via a purple convertible and dive into her X-rated section of the song. While the AMAs telecast couldn’t handle the heat and bleeped out the majority of Cardi’s noteworthy verse, the kinship between her and Glo was palpable from the screen as they sweetly tapped each other’s elbows during their impressively coordinated choreography.

Following their set, Glo and Cardi shared a warm embrace for one of the award show’s heartfelt moments. Both rappers were nominated for favorite female hip-hop artist at the 2022 AMAs, but Nicki Minaj took home the award.

Last week, Glo celebrated her first Grammy nomination for the Hitkidd-assisted “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” which is up for best rap performance. “I’m in disbelief. I don’t think this is happening for real. This crazy,” she told Billboard. “My team let me know, [but] I had to go look it up for myself because I had thought maybe they was playing.” But after this evening’s performance, the hip-hop newcomer continues to prove that this is just the beginning for her.