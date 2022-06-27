Giveon Performs Medley at 2022 BET Awards, Jokes About BET ‘Sabotaging’ His Mic After Technical Issues

Giveon closed out the 2022 BET Awards with a laid-back performance of some of his fan favorites at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (June 26) — and rolled with some unexpected technical issues.

Sporting a black studded button-down, white pants and black boots, the Long Beach native performed soft and shortened versions of his Billboard Hot 100 top 20 hit “Heartbreak Anniversary,” “For Tonight” and “Lie Again” with a live band. The singer seemed to have technical difficulties while singing though, forcing him to awkwardly switch microphones before singing the latter song.

Following the performance, he jokingly tweeted, “Not @BET sabotaging my mic,” along with six cry-laughing emojis. He also poked fun at another artist’s beef with the network, adding: “@LilNasX I get it!!!!”

Giveon rose to fame in 2020 after Drake released “Chicago Freestyle” featuring his buttery, baritone vocals. The rising singer earned his first top 10 on the Billboard 200 the following year with his combination EPs When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time. The record opened at No. 5 the week after its release. Last Friday, Giveon released his debut album Give or Take and announced a headlining tour, which kicks off Aug. 16 in Philadelphia at The Metropolitan Opera House. On Sunday night, the 27-year-old was nominated for best male R&B/pop artist alongside Blxst, Chris Brown, Lucky Daye, Wizkid, Bleu and eventual winner The Weeknd. In 2021, he won the BET Award for best new artist.

Taraji P. Henson hosted the ceremony for a second year in a row. Sean “Diddy” Combs received the lifetime achievement award and performed a star-studded set that included Mary J. Blige, Busta Rhymes, Nas and more. The tribute lasted 35 minutes and included a surprise appearance and speech from Kanye West. Doja Cat led the nominations this year with six, followed by Drake and Ari Lennox with four.