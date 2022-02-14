Gabby Barrett Will Set This Record When She Co-Hosts the 2022 ACM Awards

When Gabby Barrett takes the stage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on March 7 to co-host the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, she’ll become the youngest host or co-host in that show’s history. The show falls two days after her 22nd birthday.

She’ll break the record previously held by Wynonna Judd, who was 22 years and 10 months old in April 1987 when she co-hosted the show along with Naomi Judd, her mother and partner in the high-flying duo The Judds, and Dallas star Patrick Duffy.

Actor/singer John Schneider was just a bit older, 23 years and one month, in May 1983 when he co-hosted the show with Jerry Reed and Tammy Wynette.

We’ve already reported that this year’s primary ACM Awards host, Dolly Parton, 76, will be the oldest host in the show’s history. This year’s other co-host is Jimmie Allen, 36.

The youngest hosts in the history of the rival CMA Awards are “Ode to Billie Joe” hitmaker Bobbie Gentry, who was 25 in the fall of 1967 when she co-hosted the very first show with Sonny James, and Carrie Underwood, who was 25 in November 2008 when she co-hosted for the first of what turned out to be 11 times with Brad Paisley.

The CMT Music Awards have had even younger co-hosts twice. LeAnn Rimes was 14 years and 10 months old in June 1997 when she co-hosted with George Jones and Randy Travis. Miley Cyrus was 15 years and five months old in April 2008 when she co-hosted with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.