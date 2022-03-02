Gabby Barrett Honored With Rising Star Award at 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards

Gabby Barrett was among the honorees at Wednesday evening’s (March 2) Billboard Women in Music Awards, held at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif. The singer-songwriter, who has two No. 1 Billboard country hits under her belt, performed her breakthrough hit “I Hope,” which she also co-wrote with Jon Nite and Zachary Kale. In 2020, “I Hope” became Barrett’s first No. 1 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs charts, and held on to the No. 1 spot on the Hot Country Songs chart for 27 weeks. Her follow-up, “The Good Ones,” became a three-week Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 hit, marking the first time in over a decade that a solo female artist achieved that feat.

Explore Explore Gabby Barrett See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Honda marketing executive Jessika Laudermilk introduced Barrett, as did Barrett’s husband Cade Foehner. Foehner paid tribute to his wife, praising not only her career achievements, but her dedication as a wife and mother. Afterward, Barrett joined him onstage for an acoustic rendition of “I Hope.” Backed by Foehner on guitar and harmony, Barrett turned in a soaring, sultry version of the revenge song.

Barrett also accepted the Rising Star Award presented by Honda. After thanking her husband for introducing her she said, “Thank you Billboard, thank you Honda, very much for all your support. Congratulations to all the honorees, it’s an honor to be here tonight, and specifically congratulations to the Hall of Fame member [and 2022 Billboard Women in Icon Award recipient] Bonnie Raitt, the great. You are a wonderful inspiration to so many people.”

She added, “I grew up with this big dream It certainly was not easy. I did not come from a wealthy background. A lot of people doubted me, kids, adults, schoolteachers … I heard a lot of ‘nos’ and it seemed like every door that I knocked on remained closed for a long time. But, by the graciousness of God I am here today, and I continue to work hard and persevere. I dedicate this to all those who dream big, no matter what age you are. You may not see a clear path and others will try to knock you down, certainly. Some days you will want to completely give up and feel absolutely defeated, but try to use any negative comments and situations that you run into along the way as fuel to keep you going. … You really can achieve those big dreams.

“I receive this Rising Star award with humble gratitude and take it as a responsibility to encourage to be a light for the Lord and inspire others with what I do,” she concluded. Barrett also thanked her mother, mother-in-law, sisters, and her daughter Baylah May, who recently turned 1.

The 2008 Billboard Woman of the Year honoree Ciara served as host for the 2022 ceremony. Other artists being honored throughout the evening include Woman of the Year Olivia Rodrigo; Icon Award recipient Bonnie Raitt; Powerhouse Award recipient Doja Cat; Impact Award recipient H.E.R.; Executive of the Year Award recipient Golnar Khosrowshahi; Rule Breaker Award recipient Karol G; Trailblazer Award recipient Phoebe Bridgers; Game Changer Award recipient Saweetie; and Chart Breaker Award recipient Summer Walker.

The 2022 Billboard Women in Music awards aired live via Twitter.