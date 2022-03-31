Foo Fighters Won’t Perform at 2022 Grammys Following Taylor Hawkins’ Death

Foo Fighters will not perform at the 2022 Grammys, a rep for the band confirmed to Billboard.

The band’s previously announced performance on the show was thrown into question in the wake of the sudden death on Friday of the band’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

Asked on Monday if Foo Fighters would appear on the show, Jack Sussman, EVP, specials, CBS, said, “I hope so. I don’t know. I think we need to give them a little time to deal with the tragedy that has impacted their family and listen to them and come up with something to honor Taylor’s memory that is appropriate and that they feel good about.”

On Tuesday, the band canceled all tour dates, saying in a collective note: “It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Still, it wasn’t immediately clear if the tour cancellation would include the Grammys. The Foos have had a strong relationship with the show over the years.

The Grammys are certain to pay tribute to Hawkins, whose death sparked a wave of grief uncommon for a band member who wasn’t a frontman.

The Recording Academy had no official comment about tributes or possible replacement segments on the show. The telecast strives to have a mix of genres, and the Foos were the only rock act booked for the show.

The Foos are nominated for three Grammys — best rock performance for “Making a Fire,” best rock song for “Waiting on a War” and best rock album for Medicine at Midnight. The band have won in the latter category four times, twice as often as anyone else.

Hawkins’ death was announced via a social media statement from the band’s accounts on Friday with no cause of death known. He was 50.

The Foo Fighters were scheduled to perform Friday night in Bogotá, Colombia, as part of Festival Estéreo Picnic. According to local news reports, the drummer was found dead in his Bogotá hotel room.