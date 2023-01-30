Flume Wins Triple J’s Hottest 100 Countdown With ‘Say Nothing’ Featuring MAY-A

For the second time, Flume has won triple j’s Hottest 100 countdown.

The Australian electronic producer came in at No. 1 on the annual countdown with “Say Nothing” featuring MAY-A, one of 57 homegrown entries in the top 100.

The Hottest 100 poll is an institution Down Under, one that triple j, a division of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), has called the “world’s biggest musical democracy.”

Though it no longer coincides with Australia Day, on Jan. 26 — a controversial date in the minds of a growing number of Australians — more than 2.4 million votes were cast for the countdown.

Flume (real name Harley Streten) becomes just the second artist to win the Hottest 100 twice, having nabbed top spot in 2017 with “Never Be Like You” (Brisbane rockers Powderfinger did the double back-to-back with 1999’s “These Days” and 2000’s “My Happiness”).

The Sydney artist shared a picture of himself enjoying a hug with songwriter Sarah Aarons in the studio. “Can’t believe we made it to #1, thank you to everyone who voted,” he writes.



And with his win, he’s chalked up 17 total tracks since his 2012 debut on the countdown. He’s the only act to rank a song in every position of the top 5, according to triple j reps.

Flume is a guy for the big occasion. A Grammy Award winner (for 2020’s best dance/electronic album category with Skin), he collected six nominations for the 2022 ARIA Awards, and “Say Nothing” is shortlisted for song of the year at 2023 APRA Music Awards.

“Say Nothing” is lifted from Flume’s third studio album, Palaces, which debuted at No. 3 on the ARIA Chart in 2022.

Meanwhile, Eliza Rose’s “B.O.T.A.” with Interplanetary Criminals, and Spacey Jane “Hardlight” respectively completed the podium for the Hottest 100, which ranks listeners’ favorite songs from the previous year and reached its climax on Saturday evening, Jan. 28..

Also noteworthy is iconic Adelaide hip-hop trio Hilltop Hoods, which landed two entries in the latest poll, for a career total of 23 songs — an all-time record (Foo Fighters and the now-defunct Powderfinger both have 22).

This time, 10 songs from First Nations artists made the tally, easily beating the previous record of six. And 23 entries were from debutants.

See the full list here.