Flume and Rufus Du Sol Lead 2023 APRA Music Awards Nominations

Grammy Award winners Flume and Rufus Du Sol are among the artists and songwriters scoring multiple nominations for the 2023 APRA Music Awards, set for April 27 at ICC Sydney.
Also twice nominated for circular trophies are Spacey Jane, King Stingray, Sarah Aarons, Vincent Goodyer, Ruel, M-Phazes, Vance Joy and others, according to APRA, which published its roll call in full on Thursday (March 30).
This year, the most performed international work category will be contested by songs by Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Lil Nas X, as well as Adele and GAYLE.
The top prize, the peer-voted song of the year, features works recorded by Daniel Johns (“I Feel Electric”), King Stingray (“Lupa”), Julia Jacklin (“Lydia Wears a Cross”), Flume (“Say Nothing” featuring MAY-A) and the late Archie Roach “One Song”.
Established in 1982, the Australasian Performing Right Association’s annual songwriters’ ceremony is one of the Australian music industry’s most treasured events, a worthy counterpart to Britain’s Ivor Novello Awards.
The special moments in the APRAs program includes the performance of those song of the year nominees, often completely reimagined, by another star from Australia’s scene.
Celia Pacquola, Fred Leone and Henry Wagons are co-hosts on the night, and François Tétaz is musical director.
See the full list of 2023 APRA Awards nominees below.
Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year
Title: I Feel Electric
Artist: Daniel Johns
Writers: Daniel Johns / Laura Raia / Maxwell Bidstrup^ / Mark Landon+
Publishers: BMG^ / Concord Music Publishing+
Title: Lupa
Artist: King Stingray
Writer: Yirrŋa Gotjiringu Yunupingu
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing
Title: Lydia Wears a Cross
Artist: Julia Jacklin
Writer: Julia Jacklin
Publisher: Mushroom Music
Title: One Song
Artist: Archie Roach
Writer: Archie Roach
Publisher: Mushroom Music
Title: Say Nothing (feat. MAY-A)
Artist: Flume
Writers: Flume* / Sarah Aarons
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Future Classic* / Sony Music Publishing
Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year
Writer: 18YOMAN (Vincent Goodyer)
Publisher: Universal/MCA Music Publishing
Writers: Ashton Hardman-Le Cornu, Caleb Harper, Kieran Lama & Peppa Lane
(Spacey Jane)
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Dew Process
Writer: Budjerah
Publisher: Mushroom Music
Writers: Roy Kellaway & Yirrŋa Gotjiringu Yunupingu (King Stingray)
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing
Writer: Sampa the Great
Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing
Most Performed Australian Work
Title: Clarity
Artist: Vance Joy
Writers: Vance Joy / Joel Little*
Publishers: Mushroom Music obo UNIFIED / Sony Music Publishing*
Title: Growing Up Is ___
Artist: Ruel
Writers: Ruel Van Dijk / Mark Landon* / Julian Bunetta^
Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Concord Music Publishing* /
Mushroom Music obo Hipgnosis^
Title: Hurtless
Artist: Dean Lewis
Writers: Dean Lewis / Jon Hume*
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing / Concord Music Publishing*
Title: On My Knees
Artist: RÜFÜS DU SOL
Writers: Jonathon George / James Hunt / Tyrone Lindqvist /
Jason Evigan*
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing / Sony Music Publishing*
Title: STAY
Artist: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Writers: The Kid LAROI / Justin Bieber* / Isaac De Boni# / Omer Fedi* /
Magnus Hoiberg^ / Michael Mule# / Charlie Puth+ / Subhaan Rahman^ /
Blake Slatkin*
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Universal/MCA Music Publishing* /
Warner Chappell Music^ / Kobalt Music Publishing+ /
Concord Music Publishing#
Most Performed Alternative Work
Title: Apple Crumble
Artist: Lime Cordiale and Idris Elba
Writers: Louis Leimbach* / Oli Leimbach* / Dave Hammer^ / Idris Elba*
Publishers: Universal Music Publishing* / Kobalt Music Publishing^
Title: Hurtless
Artist: Dean Lewis
Writers: Dean Lewis / Jon Hume*
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing / Concord Music Publishing*
Title: The Man Himself
Artist: Gang of Youths
Writers: Dominik Borzestowski / Maxwell Dunn / Thomas Hobden /
Jung Kim / David Le’aupepe*
Publisher: Universal Music Publishing*
Title: Superstar
Artist: Sycco
Writer: Sasha McLeod pka Sycco
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing
Title: Touch Back Down
Artist: Ocean Alley
Writers: Nicholas Blom / Baden Donegal / Lachlan Galbraith / Mitchell Galbraith /
Angus Goodwin / Tom O’Brien
Publisher: Warner Chappell Music
Title: Waste A Day
Artist: The Rubens
Writers: Scott Baldwin / Elliott Margin / Sam Margin / Zaac Margin /
William Zeglis
Publishers: Mushroom Music obo Ivy League Music
Most Performed Blues & Roots Work
Title: I Believe
Artist: Ziggy Alberts
Writer: Ziggy Alberts
Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing
Title: I Want You To Know
Artist: Ash Grunwald
Writers: Ash Grunwald / Fergus James
Publisher: Mushroom Music
Title: Livin’ Like Kings
Artist: The Black Sorrows
Writers: Joe Camilleri / Nicholas Smith*
Publishers: Mushroom Music / Jesharo Music*
Title: My Heart Is In The Wrong Place
Artist: Vika & Linda
Writer: Ben Salter
Publisher: Universal Music Publishing
Title: We Deserve To Dream
Artist: Xavier Rudd
Writer: Xavier Rudd
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing
Most Performed Country Work
Title: Get It Girl
Artist: Taylor Moss
Writers: Taylor Moss / Michael Delorenzis* / Michael Paynter* / Alys Edwards
Publisher: Mushroom Music*
Title: God Took His Time On You
Artist: Casey Barnes
Writers: Casey Barnes / Kaci Brown* / Samuel Gray*
Publishers: Mushroom Music / Kobalt Music Publishing*
Title: Good Beer
Artist: Seaforth
Writers: Jordan Dozzi / Thomas Jordan / Mitchell Thompson / Rocky Block
Publisher: Warner Chappell Music
Title: Love Is Real
Artist: Morgan Evans
Writers: Morgan Evans / Parker Nohe / Jordan Reynolds
Publisher: Warner Chappell Music
Title: Raised Like That
Artist: James Johnston
Writer: James Johnston
Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work
Title: Heavy
Artist: Flight Facilities feat. Your Smith
Writers: Hugo Gruzman* / James Lyell* / Jono Ma / Caroline Smith^
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Future Classic* / Concord Music Publishing^
Title: Honest (feat. Slayyyter)
Artist: Peking Duk
Writers: Adam Hyde* / Reuben Styles-Richards* / Kristy Lee Peters* / Slayyyter
Publisher: BMG*
Title: On My Knees
Artist: RÜFÜS DU SOL
Writers: Jonathon George / James Hunt / Tyrone Lindqvist /
Jason Evigan*
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing / Sony Music Publishing*
Title: Running Away
Artist: Rumor
Writers: Mitchell Curley / Len Pearce
Title: Say Nothing (feat. MAY-A)
Artist: Flume
Writers: Flume* / Sarah Aarons
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Future Classic* / Sony Music Publishing
Most Performed Hip Hop / Rap Work
Title: LET’S TROT!
Artist: Brothers & Joel Fletcher
Writers: Bassam Ahmad / Issam Ahmad / Joel Fletcher*
Publisher: 120 Publishing*
Title: Not Sober
Artist: The Kid LAROI feat. Polo G & Stunna Gambino
Writers: The Kid LAROI* / Khaled Rohaim^ / Stunna Gambino / Polo G* /
Subhaan Rahman+
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing* / Universal/MCA Music Publishing^ /
Warner Chappell+
Title: Show Business
Artist: Hilltop Hoods feat. Eamon
Writers: Barry Francis (DJ Debris)* / Matthew Lambert (Suffa)* /
Daniel Smith (MC Pressure)* / Andrew Burford
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing* / Universal Music Publishing
Title: Wicked
Artist: Say True God?
Writer: Nixon Jackson
Title: Wish You Well
Artist: Baker Boy feat. Bernard Fanning
Writers: Baker Boy / Bernard Fanning* / Pip Norman^
Publishers: Universal Music Publishing* / Mushroom Music^
Most Performed Pop Work
Title: Clarity
Artist: Vance Joy
Writers: Vance Joy / Joel Little*
Publishers: Mushroom Music obo UNIFIED / Sony Music Publishing*
Title: Complete Mess
Artist: 5 Seconds of Summer
Writers: Michael Clifford / Luke Hemmings / Calum Hood / Ashton Irwin
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing
Title: Glow
Artist: Jessica Mauboy
Writers: Jessica Mauboy / Jessica Higgs* / Cosmo Liney* / Patrick Liney*
Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Kobalt Music Publishing*
Title: Growing Up Is ___
Artist: Ruel
Writers: Ruel Van Dijk / Mark Landon* / Julian Bunetta^
Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Concord Music Publishing* /
Mushroom Music obo Hipgnosis^
Title: STAY
Artist: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Writers: The Kid LAROI / Justin Bieber* / Isaac De Boni# / Omer Fedi* /
Magnus Hoiberg^ / Michael Mule# / Charlie Puth+ / Subhaan Rahman^ /
Blake Slatkin*
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Universal/MCA Music Publishing* /
Warner Chappell Music^ / Kobalt Music Publishing+ /
Concord Music Publishing#
Most Performed R&B / Soul Work
Title: Bang My Line
Artist: Cosmo’s Midnight feat. Tkay Maidza
Writers: Cosmo Liney / Patrick Liney / Tkay Maidza / Brett Ramson*
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing / BMG*
Title: Safety
Artist: Becca Hatch
Writers: Becca Hatch / Hau Latukefu / Jamie Muscat / Willie Tafa / Solo Tohi*
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing*
Title: Send My Love
Artist: Jordan Rakei
Writers: Jordan Rakei* / Imraan Paleker / Jonathan Harvey / Christopher Hyson /
James Macrae
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing*
Title: Still Dream
Artist: Miiesha
Writers: Miiesha* / Lucy Blomkamp* / Stephen Collins
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing*
Title: Tuesday
Artist: KYE feat. Jerome Farah
Writers: Kylie Chirunga* / Jerome Farah^ / Jacob Farah^ / Vincent Goodyer+
Publishers: Sentric Music Publishing* / Mushroom Music^ /
Universal/MCA Music Publishing+
Most Performed Rock Work
Title: Around in Circles
Artist: Jimmy Barnes
Writers: Jimmy Barnes / Jane Barnes* / Mark Lizotte*
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Mushroom Music*
Title: Lunchtime
Artist: Spacey Jane
Writers: Ashton Hardman-Le Cornu / Caleb Harper / Kieran Lama / Peppa Lane
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Dew Process
Title: Milkumana
Artist: King Stingray
Writers: Roy Kellaway / Yirrŋa Gotjiringu Yunupingu
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing
Title: Rising Seas
Artist: Midnight Oil
Writer: Jim Moginie
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing
Title: Struck By Lightning
Artist: The Chats
Writers: Matthew Boggis / Joshua Hardy / Eamon Sandwith
Publisher: Universal Music Publishing
Most Performed International Work
Title: abcdefu
Artist: GAYLE
Writers: Taylor Rutherfurd / Sara Davis* / David Pittenger^
Publishers: Universal/MCA Music Publishing / Peermusic* / Downtown Music^
Title: As It Was
Artist: Harry Styles
Writers: Harry Styles / Thomas Hull / Tyler Johnson*
Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Concord Music Publishing*
Title: Easy On Me
Artist: Adele
Writers: Adele / Greg Kurstin*
Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Sony Music Publishing*
Title: Shivers
Artist: Ed Sheeran
Writers: Ed Sheeran* / Kal Lavelle* / Steve Mac^ / Johnny McDaid*
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing* / Universal Music Publishing^
Title: That’s What I Want
Artist: Lil Nas X
Writers: Lil Nas X / Keegan Bach* / Omer Fedi^ / Blake Slatkin^ / Ryan Tedder+
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Kobalt Music Publishing* /
Universal/MCA Music Publishing^ / Downtown Music+