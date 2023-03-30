Flume and Rufus Du Sol Lead 2023 APRA Music Awards Nominations

Grammy Award winners Flume and Rufus Du Sol are among the artists and songwriters scoring multiple nominations for the 2023 APRA Music Awards, set for April 27 at ICC Sydney.

Also twice nominated for circular trophies are Spacey Jane, King Stingray, Sarah Aarons, Vincent Goodyer, Ruel, M-Phazes, Vance Joy and others, according to APRA, which published its roll call in full on Thursday (March 30).

This year, the most performed international work category will be contested by songs by Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Lil Nas X, as well as Adele and GAYLE.

The top prize, the peer-voted song of the year, features works recorded by Daniel Johns (“I Feel Electric”), King Stingray (“Lupa”), Julia Jacklin (“Lydia Wears a Cross”), Flume (“Say Nothing” featuring MAY-A) and the late Archie Roach “One Song”.

Established in 1982, the Australasian Performing Right Association’s annual songwriters’ ceremony is one of the Australian music industry’s most treasured events, a worthy counterpart to Britain’s Ivor Novello Awards.

The special moments in the APRAs program includes the performance of those song of the year nominees, often completely reimagined, by another star from Australia’s scene.

Celia Pacquola, Fred Leone and Henry Wagons are co-hosts on the night, and François Tétaz is musical director.

See the full list of 2023 APRA Awards nominees below.

Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year



Title: I Feel Electric

Artist: Daniel Johns

Writers: Daniel Johns / Laura Raia / Maxwell Bidstrup^ / Mark Landon+

Publishers: BMG^ / Concord Music Publishing+



Title: Lupa

Artist: King Stingray

Writer: Yirrŋa Gotjiringu Yunupingu

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing



Title: Lydia Wears a Cross

Artist: Julia Jacklin

Writer: Julia Jacklin

Publisher: Mushroom Music



Title: One Song

Artist: Archie Roach

Writer: Archie Roach

Publisher: Mushroom Music



Title: Say Nothing (feat. MAY-A)

Artist: Flume

Writers: Flume* / Sarah Aarons

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Future Classic* / Sony Music Publishing



Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year



Writer: 18YOMAN (Vincent Goodyer)

Publisher: Universal/MCA Music Publishing



Writers: Ashton Hardman-Le Cornu, Caleb Harper, Kieran Lama & Peppa Lane

(Spacey Jane)

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Dew Process



Writer: Budjerah

Publisher: Mushroom Music



Writers: Roy Kellaway & Yirrŋa Gotjiringu Yunupingu (King Stingray)

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing



Writer: Sampa the Great

Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing



Most Performed Australian Work



Title: Clarity

Artist: Vance Joy

Writers: Vance Joy / Joel Little*

Publishers: Mushroom Music obo UNIFIED / Sony Music Publishing*



Title: Growing Up Is ___

Artist: Ruel

Writers: Ruel Van Dijk / Mark Landon* / Julian Bunetta^

Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Concord Music Publishing* /

Mushroom Music obo Hipgnosis^



Title: Hurtless

Artist: Dean Lewis

Writers: Dean Lewis / Jon Hume*

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing / Concord Music Publishing*



Title: On My Knees

Artist: RÜFÜS DU SOL

Writers: Jonathon George / James Hunt / Tyrone Lindqvist /

Jason Evigan*

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing / Sony Music Publishing*



Title: STAY

Artist: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Writers: The Kid LAROI / Justin Bieber* / Isaac De Boni# / Omer Fedi* /

Magnus Hoiberg^ / Michael Mule# / Charlie Puth+ / Subhaan Rahman^ /

Blake Slatkin*

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Universal/MCA Music Publishing* /

Warner Chappell Music^ / Kobalt Music Publishing+ /

Concord Music Publishing#



Most Performed Alternative Work



Title: Apple Crumble

Artist: Lime Cordiale and Idris Elba

Writers: Louis Leimbach* / Oli Leimbach* / Dave Hammer^ / Idris Elba*

Publishers: Universal Music Publishing* / Kobalt Music Publishing^



Title: Hurtless

Artist: Dean Lewis

Writers: Dean Lewis / Jon Hume*

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing / Concord Music Publishing*



Title: The Man Himself

Artist: Gang of Youths

Writers: Dominik Borzestowski / Maxwell Dunn / Thomas Hobden /

Jung Kim / David Le’aupepe*

Publisher: Universal Music Publishing*



Title: Superstar

Artist: Sycco

Writer: Sasha McLeod pka Sycco

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing



Title: Touch Back Down

Artist: Ocean Alley

Writers: Nicholas Blom / Baden Donegal / Lachlan Galbraith / Mitchell Galbraith /

Angus Goodwin / Tom O’Brien

Publisher: Warner Chappell Music



Title: Waste A Day

Artist: The Rubens

Writers: Scott Baldwin / Elliott Margin / Sam Margin / Zaac Margin /

William Zeglis

Publishers: Mushroom Music obo Ivy League Music



Most Performed Blues & Roots Work



Title: I Believe

Artist: Ziggy Alberts

Writer: Ziggy Alberts

Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing



Title: I Want You To Know

Artist: Ash Grunwald

Writers: Ash Grunwald / Fergus James

Publisher: Mushroom Music



Title: Livin’ Like Kings

Artist: The Black Sorrows

Writers: Joe Camilleri / Nicholas Smith*

Publishers: Mushroom Music / Jesharo Music*



Title: My Heart Is In The Wrong Place

Artist: Vika & Linda

Writer: Ben Salter

Publisher: Universal Music Publishing



Title: We Deserve To Dream

Artist: Xavier Rudd

Writer: Xavier Rudd

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing



Most Performed Country Work



Title: Get It Girl

Artist: Taylor Moss

Writers: Taylor Moss / Michael Delorenzis* / Michael Paynter* / Alys Edwards

Publisher: Mushroom Music*



Title: God Took His Time On You

Artist: Casey Barnes

Writers: Casey Barnes / Kaci Brown* / Samuel Gray*

Publishers: Mushroom Music / Kobalt Music Publishing*



Title: Good Beer

Artist: Seaforth

Writers: Jordan Dozzi / Thomas Jordan / Mitchell Thompson / Rocky Block

Publisher: Warner Chappell Music



Title: Love Is Real

Artist: Morgan Evans

Writers: Morgan Evans / Parker Nohe / Jordan Reynolds

Publisher: Warner Chappell Music



Title: Raised Like That

Artist: James Johnston

Writer: James Johnston



Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work



Title: Heavy

Artist: Flight Facilities feat. Your Smith

Writers: Hugo Gruzman* / James Lyell* / Jono Ma / Caroline Smith^

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Future Classic* / Concord Music Publishing^



Title: Honest (feat. Slayyyter)

Artist: Peking Duk

Writers: Adam Hyde* / Reuben Styles-Richards* / Kristy Lee Peters* / Slayyyter

Publisher: BMG*



Title: On My Knees

Artist: RÜFÜS DU SOL

Writers: Jonathon George / James Hunt / Tyrone Lindqvist /

Jason Evigan*

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing / Sony Music Publishing*



Title: Running Away

Artist: Rumor

Writers: Mitchell Curley / Len Pearce



Title: Say Nothing (feat. MAY-A)

Artist: Flume

Writers: Flume* / Sarah Aarons

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Future Classic* / Sony Music Publishing



Most Performed Hip Hop / Rap Work



Title: LET’S TROT!

Artist: Brothers & Joel Fletcher

Writers: Bassam Ahmad / Issam Ahmad / Joel Fletcher*

Publisher: 120 Publishing*



Title: Not Sober

Artist: The Kid LAROI feat. Polo G & Stunna Gambino

Writers: The Kid LAROI* / Khaled Rohaim^ / Stunna Gambino / Polo G* /

Subhaan Rahman+

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing* / Universal/MCA Music Publishing^ /

Warner Chappell+



Title: Show Business

Artist: Hilltop Hoods feat. Eamon

Writers: Barry Francis (DJ Debris)* / Matthew Lambert (Suffa)* /

Daniel Smith (MC Pressure)* / Andrew Burford

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing* / Universal Music Publishing



Title: Wicked

Artist: Say True God?

Writer: Nixon Jackson



Title: Wish You Well

Artist: Baker Boy feat. Bernard Fanning

Writers: Baker Boy / Bernard Fanning* / Pip Norman^

Publishers: Universal Music Publishing* / Mushroom Music^



Most Performed Pop Work



Title: Clarity

Artist: Vance Joy

Writers: Vance Joy / Joel Little*

Publishers: Mushroom Music obo UNIFIED / Sony Music Publishing*



Title: Complete Mess

Artist: 5 Seconds of Summer

Writers: Michael Clifford / Luke Hemmings / Calum Hood / Ashton Irwin

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing



Title: Glow

Artist: Jessica Mauboy

Writers: Jessica Mauboy / Jessica Higgs* / Cosmo Liney* / Patrick Liney*

Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Kobalt Music Publishing*



Title: Growing Up Is ___

Artist: Ruel

Writers: Ruel Van Dijk / Mark Landon* / Julian Bunetta^

Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Concord Music Publishing* /

Mushroom Music obo Hipgnosis^



Title: STAY

Artist: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Writers: The Kid LAROI / Justin Bieber* / Isaac De Boni# / Omer Fedi* /

Magnus Hoiberg^ / Michael Mule# / Charlie Puth+ / Subhaan Rahman^ /

Blake Slatkin*

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Universal/MCA Music Publishing* /

Warner Chappell Music^ / Kobalt Music Publishing+ /

Concord Music Publishing#



Most Performed R&B / Soul Work



Title: Bang My Line

Artist: Cosmo’s Midnight feat. Tkay Maidza

Writers: Cosmo Liney / Patrick Liney / Tkay Maidza / Brett Ramson*

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing / BMG*



Title: Safety

Artist: Becca Hatch

Writers: Becca Hatch / Hau Latukefu / Jamie Muscat / Willie Tafa / Solo Tohi*

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing*



Title: Send My Love

Artist: Jordan Rakei

Writers: Jordan Rakei* / Imraan Paleker / Jonathan Harvey / Christopher Hyson /

James Macrae

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing*



Title: Still Dream

Artist: Miiesha

Writers: Miiesha* / Lucy Blomkamp* / Stephen Collins

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing*



Title: Tuesday

Artist: KYE feat. Jerome Farah

Writers: Kylie Chirunga* / Jerome Farah^ / Jacob Farah^ / Vincent Goodyer+

Publishers: Sentric Music Publishing* / Mushroom Music^ /

Universal/MCA Music Publishing+



Most Performed Rock Work



Title: Around in Circles

Artist: Jimmy Barnes

Writers: Jimmy Barnes / Jane Barnes* / Mark Lizotte*

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Mushroom Music*



Title: Lunchtime

Artist: Spacey Jane

Writers: Ashton Hardman-Le Cornu / Caleb Harper / Kieran Lama / Peppa Lane

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Dew Process



Title: Milkumana

Artist: King Stingray

Writers: Roy Kellaway / Yirrŋa Gotjiringu Yunupingu

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing



Title: Rising Seas

Artist: Midnight Oil

Writer: Jim Moginie

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing



Title: Struck By Lightning

Artist: The Chats

Writers: Matthew Boggis / Joshua Hardy / Eamon Sandwith

Publisher: Universal Music Publishing



Most Performed International Work



Title: abcdefu

Artist: GAYLE

Writers: Taylor Rutherfurd / Sara Davis* / David Pittenger^

Publishers: Universal/MCA Music Publishing / Peermusic* / Downtown Music^



Title: As It Was

Artist: Harry Styles

Writers: Harry Styles / Thomas Hull / Tyler Johnson*

Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Concord Music Publishing*



Title: Easy On Me

Artist: Adele

Writers: Adele / Greg Kurstin*

Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Sony Music Publishing*



Title: Shivers

Artist: Ed Sheeran

Writers: Ed Sheeran* / Kal Lavelle* / Steve Mac^ / Johnny McDaid*

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing* / Universal Music Publishing^



Title: That’s What I Want

Artist: Lil Nas X

Writers: Lil Nas X / Keegan Bach* / Omer Fedi^ / Blake Slatkin^ / Ryan Tedder+

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Kobalt Music Publishing* /

Universal/MCA Music Publishing^ / Downtown Music+



