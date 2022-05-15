Florence + The Machine Embrace the Desert Heat to Perform ‘My Love’ At the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Florence + the Machine at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15th, 2022 in Las Vegas.

At the 2022 Billboard Music Awards Sunday (May 15), Florence + The Machine celebrated the release of its latest album, Dance Fever, by embracing Vegas’ desert heat to deliver an onstage storm.

True to her powerful form, frontwoman Florence Welch punctuated the performance of “My Love” with her thunderous vocals as a fog machine did the rest — creating an eeriness that perfectly fit the song’s rattling energy.

Explore Explore Florence + the Machine See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Dance Fever is Florence + The Machine’s fifth album, which Welch made during lockdown; “My Love” is its third single (preceded by “King” and “Heaven Is Here”).

The band’s last two albums, High As Hope and How Big How Blue How Beautiful, hit Nos. 2 and 1 on the Billboard 200, respectively. In 2011, the act was a finalist in two BBMAs categories, Top Rock Song and Top Alternative Song, both for its mega-hit “Dog Days Are Over.”

Florence + The Machine was introduced by an unlikely artist in Fat Joe (who nearly flubbed the band’s name), which fans online were quick to poke fun at. But according to Diddy, the 2022 BBMAs host, anything can be solved with more love. That ethos feeds into his entire mission for the night, which is to”uncancel the canceled,” which he doubled down on by personally booking performances by artists such as Morgan Wallen and Travis Scott.

The Dance Fever Tour kicks off this September and consists of three legs extending through March 2023. Last week, the band treated fans to an early peek at the upcoming string of shows with an intimate performance at New York’s Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center.

The Billboard Music Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative, a division of MRC. MRC and Penske Media are co-parent companies of Billboard.