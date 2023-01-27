Flo Rida to Headline Official 2023 Grammy Celebration

People attending the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, will have many options for post-show parties, but if they attend the Recording Academy’s official afterparty — dubbed the 2023 Grammy Celebration — they will see performances by headliner Flo Rida, as well as Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, who will perform in the Grammy Celebration Jazz Lounge.

The 2023 Grammy Celebration will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center, which is adjacent to Crypto.com Arena, where the Grammy telecast will be held. Michelle Pesce will return as the evening’s DJ.

Flo Rida is a five-time Grammy nominee. He was nominated for best rap song and best rap/sung collaboration for his breakthrough smash, “Low” featuring T-Pain; best rap album for R.O.O.T.S, album of the year as a featured artist on Lady Gaga‘s The Fame; and best rap/sung collaboration for “Wild Ones” with Sia.

O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra have won three Grammys for best Latin jazz album, and are nominated in that category again this year for Fandango at the Wall in New York. O’Farrill has won two additional Grammys for best instrumental composition.

The Recording Academy will produce the post-telecast Grammy Celebration, which is expected to draw more than 5,000 guests. “We’re excited to return to Los Angeles with a larger-than-life experience that truly captivates the last year in music,” Branden Chapman, COO & head of entertainment for the Recording Academy, said in a statement.

Following the event, the Recording Academy will once again partner with the charitable organization Musically Fed to repurpose leftover food to feed those in need in the local community. The Academy will also partner with that organization to repurpose leftover food from the MusiCares Persons of the Year event on Feb. 3 and the official telecast.

The 2023 Grammy Celebration is a private, ticketed event.