First-Time Winners Sweep Music Categories at 2022 Creative Arts Emmys

First-time winners swept the music categories at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys, which were presented over two nights on Saturday Sept. 3 and Sunday (Sept 4). The awards were presented at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Cristobal Tapia de Veer won two awards for his work on The White Lotus — outstanding original main title theme music and outstanding music composition for a limited or anthology series, movie or special (original dramatic score).

Also at Sunday’s show, Cinco Paul won outstanding original music and lyrics for writing a song for Schmigadoon!, Nora Felder took outstanding music supervision for Stranger Things, and David Shapiro won outstanding music composition for a series (original dramatic score) for Severance.

de Veer, 48, is a Chilean-born composer, arranger, producer and multi-instrumentalist based in Montreal.

Paul, 58, is primarily known as a screenwriter. He and his writing partner, Ken Daurio, specialize in screenplays for animated films, including Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who, Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, The Secret Life of Pets and all three Despicable Me films. Paul is also the creator, executive producer and songwriter for Schmigadoon!.

Two of the seven music categories were presented at the first Creative Arts Emmys ceremony on Saturday. Adam Blackstone won outstanding music direction for The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent. David Schwartz won outstanding music composition for a documentary series or special (original dramatic score) for Lucy and Desi.

A total of 48 categories were presented on Sunday, a few more than the 45 that were awarded on Saturday.

Nathan Lane won his first Emmy — outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for Only Murders in the Building. Lane is a three-time Tony winner.

Over the two nights of the Creative Arts Emmys combined, five shows won five awards each — Adele: One Night Only, Euphoria, Stranger Things, The Beatles: Get Back and The White Lotus.

Arcane and Squid Game are a beat behind with four wins each, followed by Barry, Love on the Spectrum U.S., Only Murders in the Building and The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent, with three wins each.

Trailing with two wins each are A Black Lady Sketch Show, Hacks, How I Met Your Father, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, Love, Death + Robots, Lucy and Desi, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Severance and We’re Here.

Six individuals won two Emmys each over the course of the two nights combined: Will Files (re-recording mixer, co-supervising sound editor), Craig Henighan (re-recording mixer, co-supervising sound editor), Peter Jackson, (director, producer), Alberto Mielgo (character designer, writer/director), Cristobal Tapia de Veer (composer) and Ben Winston (executive producer).

An edited presentation of the awards presented on both nights of the Creative Arts Emmys will air Saturday, Sept. 10, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on FXX and be available for streaming on Hulu Sept. 11-27.

The remaining 25 categories will be presented at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday Sept. 12. The ceremony will also be held at Microsoft Theater. Kenan Thompson is set to host. Succession is the top nominee with 25 nods, trailed by Ted Lasso and The White Lotus with 20 each and Hacks and Only Murders in the Building with 17 each.

Here are the nominees, with winners in bold, in the five music categories that were presented on Sunday.

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

The Flight Attendant • “The Reykjavík Ice Sculpture Festival Is Lovely This Time of Year” • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television; Blake Neely, composer

Loki • “Glorious Purpose” • Disney+ • Marvel Studios; Natalie Holt, composer

Only Murders in the Building • “The Boy From 6B” • Hulu • 20th Television; Siddhartha Khosla, composer

Schmigadoon! • “Schmigadoon!” • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple; Christopher Willis, composer

WINNER: Severance • “The We We Are” • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple; Theodore Shapiro, composer

Succession • “Chiantishire” • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions; Nicholas Britell, composer

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

1883 • “1883” • Paramount+ • Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios; Brian Tyler and Breton Vivian, composers

Moon Knight • “Asylum” • Disney+ • Marvel Studios; Hesham Nazih, composer

Station Eleven • “Unbroken Circle” • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog; Dan Romer, composer

A Very British Scandal • “Episode 1” • Prime Video • Blueprint Television, Ltd. and Amazon Studios; Nathan Barr, composer

WINNER: The White Lotus • “Mysterious Monkeys” • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram; Cristobal Tapia de Veer, composer

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

Euphoria • “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned For a Thing I Cannot Name” / Song Title: “Elliot’s Song” • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch; Labrinth, music & lyrics; Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie and Zendaya, lyrics

Euphoria • “You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can” / Song Title: “I’m Tired” • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch; Labrinth, music & lyrics; Zendaya and Sam Levinson, lyrics

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • “How to Chew Quietly and Influence People” / Song Title: “Maybe Monica” • Prime Video • Amazon Studios; Thomas Mizer and Curtis Moore, music & lyrics

WINNER: Schmigadoon! • “Schmigadoon!” / Song Title: “Corn Puddin’” • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple; Cinco Paul, music & lyrics

This Is Us • “Day of the Wedding” / Song Title: The Forever Now • NBC • 20th Television; Siddhartha Khosla, music; Taylor Goldsmith, lyrics

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Loki • Disney+ • Marvel Studios; Natalie Holt, composer

Only Murders in the Building • Hulu • 20th Television; Siddhartha Khosla, composer

Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple; Theodore Shapiro, composer

Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix; Jung Jae-il, composer

WINNER: The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram; Cristobal Tapia de Veer, composer

Outstanding Music Supervision

Better Call Saul • “Black and Blue” • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television; Thomas Golubić, music supervisor

Euphoria • “Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door” • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch; Jen Malone and Adam Leber, music supervisors

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • “How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?” • Prime Video • Amazon Studios; Robin Urdang, music supervisor

Ozark • “The Cousin of Death” • Netflix • MRC for Netflix; Gabe Hilfer, music supervisor

WINNER: Stranger Things • “Chapter Four: Dear Billy” • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix; Nora Felder, music supervisor

The White Lotus • “Departures” • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram; Janet Lopez, music supervisor