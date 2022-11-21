What Was Your Favorite AMAs Performance? Vote!

The 2022 American Music Awards celebrated the biggest music of the year at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Sunday night (Nov. 20), and as usual, the night included a bunch of star-studded performances.

From P!nk, Carrie Underwood and Anitta to Imagine Dragons, JID, Stevie Wonder, Dove Cameron and Yola, the AMAs had a number of surprise appearances and onstage collaborations.

After Lionel Richie was honored with the Icon Award, Stevie Wonder and Charlie Puth teamed up to honor his career with a mash-up of his hits. The ceremony also featured a tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John. P!nk took the stage to perform John’s 1978 Grease classic “Hopelessly Devoted to You.”

We want know which AMAs performance was your favorite. Let us know by voting below.