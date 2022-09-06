Fat Joe to Host 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

Fat Joe is in demand. The BET Hip Hop Awards have enlisted the Bronx legend to host their forthcoming awards show slated for Oct. 4 at the Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta.

“This will be the BIGGEST award show in history,” Fat Joe tells Billboard. “It’s truly an honor to host and produce the BET Hip Hop Awards, and I can’t thank Connie [Orlando] and the entire BET family enough for this opportunity. We’re going to celebrate music, culture, and entertainment, honor the biggest and brightest stars in the world and make this an unforgettable night full of laughs and surprises. Always remember that yesterday’s host is not today’s host.”

Explore Explore Fat Joe See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Fat Joe is hip-hop royalty. He has represented the art form and the Bronx, the birthplace of hip-hop, throughout his outstanding musical career. He is a treasured friend of the network, and we’ve loved seeing and supporting his evolution to becoming the superstar he is today,” adds Connie Orlando, EVP, specials, music programming & music strategy at BET. “We can’t wait to watch him take the stage with his vivacious energy, standing together with today’s hottest and beloved hip-hop stars.”

In August, Joe announced his one-man stand-up show, which will highlight his life and career. The show is set to debut in New York City this fall. Dave Chappelle will start the show with a special introduction, while Chris Robinson serves as the show’s director. Magic Lemonade and Roc Nation are co-producing the event. His autobiography will also drop Nov. 15.

As for the BET Hip Hop Awards, the event will be taped on Sept. 30, and premieres on air Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on BET.