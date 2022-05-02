‘Encanto’ & ‘The White Lotus’ Scores Among Top Honorees at 2022 ASCAP Screen Music Awards

Germaine Franco’s Oscar-nominated score for the acclaimed Disney/Pixar film Encanto is ASCAP Composers’ Choice Awards’ film score of the year at the 2022 ASCAP Screen Music Awards.

Composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer’s work for HBO Max’s series The White Lotus takes home two Composers’ Choice awards for television score of the year and television theme of the year.

In addition to film score, television theme and television score, two other Composers’ Choice awards went to Amanda Jones for documentary score of the year for Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street and to Wataru Hokoyama for video game score of the year for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.



Winners for the Composers’ Choice Awards are voted upon by the ASCAP composer and songwriter community.

In other categories, top box office film goes to Michael Giacchino for Spider-Man: No Way Home; David Vanacore is named the top winner for most performed themes and underscore for his work on shows including Survivor, Naked & Afraid and Hell’s Kitchen; Matthew Hawkins, Maurice “m.0.” Jackson and Neil Martin take home top network television series for their main theme for NCIS, while John Sereda wins top cable television series for the music featured in the historical drama When Calls the Heart.

The awards are virtual once again and starting at noon E.T. Monday (May 2), the ASCAP Screen Music Awards will begin rolling out behind-the-sceeen videos, acceptance speeches and other content through May 5 via @ASCAP on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook and @ASCAPScreen on Instagram.

Additionally, as part of the ASCAP Experience, a special ASCAP Screen Music Awards panel, “Main Stream Music: Composing for TV in the Streaming Age,” will air on ASCAP’s YouTube channel on May 5 at 3 p.m. ET. The panel will feature hit streaming series composers Carter Burwell (The Morning Show), Natalie Holt (Loki) and Siddhartha Khosla (Only Murders in the Building).

The complete list of winners is available on the ASCAP website.