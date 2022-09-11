Lizzo, Steve Martin & Martin Short Added to 2022 Emmy Awards Lineup

Lizzo, Steve Martin and Martin Short are among the celebrities who have been added to the lineup for the 2022 Emmy Awards broadcast, which will air on Monday (Sept. 12). Kenan Thompson is set to host the show, which will emanate from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Lizzo is nominated for outstanding competition program as an executive producer of Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. She has topped the Billboard Hot 100 twice, with “Truth Hurts” in 2019 and “About Damn Time” this year.

Martin is nominated in three categories for Only Murders in the Building at Monday night’s show — outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, outstanding writing for a comedy series and outstanding comedy series (as an executive producer). Remarkably, the actor hasn’t won an Emmy since 1969, when at age 23, he won for outstanding writing achievement in comedy, variety or music for his work on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour.

Short is nominated in two categories on Monday’s show — outstanding lead actor in a comedy series and outstanding comedy series (also as an executive producer). He is a two-time Emmy winner.

RuPaul Charles, who won his 12th Emmy (outstanding host for a reality or competition program) at last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys, is vying for his 13th Emmy on Monday as an executive producer of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which is competing for outstanding competition program.

Other celebs competing for awards on Monday night who will appear on the show are Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live), Shonda Rhimes (Inventing Anna), Jake Lacy (The White Lotus) and Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story).

Lizzo is one of four artists who have topped the Hot 100 who will appear on the show. Kelly Clarkson, who has amassed five Daytime Emmys, and Selena Gomez, who is nominated on Monday as an executive producer of Only Murders in the Building, will also appear. John Legend will perform “Pieces” off his new album, Legend, over the In Memoriam spot.

Clarkson has amassed three No. 1 hits on the Hot 100 — “A Moment Like This,” “My Life Would Suck Without You” and “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You).” Gomez topped the chart in 2019 with “Love You to Love Me.” Legend topped the chart in 2014 with “All of Me.”

As previously announced, Zedd will DJ for the evening, while comedian Sam Jay will serve as the announcer. (Zedd has amassed four top 10 hits on the Hot 100 but has yet to land his first No. 1.)

Hamish Hamilton, who directed the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which won three awards at the Creative Arts Emmys (though none for Hamilton), is set to direct the 74th Emmy Awards. The show will be produced by Done+Dusted in association with Hudlin Entertainment. It will broadcast live coast-to-coast on Monday (8:00-11:00 p.m. ET/5:00-8:00 p.m. PT) on NBC and will simultaneously stream live on Peacock.

Here’s the second group of talent set to appear on the show:

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Gael García Bernal (Station Eleven)

RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Ismael Cruz Córdova (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)

Rosario Dawson (The Book of Boba Fett; Dopesick)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Regina Hall (Honk for Jesus: Save Your Soul)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird; Cobra Kai)

Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor)

Mindy Kaling (Never Have I Ever; The Sex Lives of College Girls)

Markella Kavenagh (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets)

Lizzo (Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls)

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Shemar Moore (S.W.A.T.)

B.J. Novak (The Premise)

Chris O’Donnell (NCIS: Los Angeles)

Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story)

Shonda Rhimes (Inventing Anna)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Sofía Vergara (America’s Got Talent)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Chandra Wilson (Grey’s Anatomy)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)