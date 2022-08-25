Eminem & Snoop Dogg Returning to MTV VMAs for ‘Metaverse-Inspired’ Performance

Eminem and Snoop Dogg are set to perform their current single “From the D 2 the LBC” on Sunday’s 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

It’s billed as “a first-of-its-kind performance … inspired by the world of the Otherside metaverse.” MTV partnered with Yuga Labs to bring this creative element to life.

This will be the first VMA performance by either star in more than a decade. Eminem last performed on the VMAs in 2010, when he opened the show with “Not Afraid” and, joined by Rihanna, “Love the Way You Lie.” Snoop Dogg last performed on the VMAs in 2005 in tandem with Diddy when they paid tribute to The Notorious B.I.G. by performing his hits “Juicy” and “Warning.”

Eminem and Snoop last performed together on the VMAs in 1999, when they joined forces with Dr. Dre to close the show with Eminem’s “My Name Is” and “Guilty Conscience” and Dre’s “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang,” which featured Snoop.

“From the D 2 the LBC” is the first recorded collaboration by Eminem and Snoop in more than 20 years. They last appeared together on the track “Bi— Please II” from Eminem’s 2000 album, The Marshall Mathers LP. That track also featured Dre, Xzibit and Nate Dogg.

Eminem produced “From the D 2 the LBC” and co-wrote it with Snoop and Luis Resto. It has so far reached No. 72 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song brought Eminem and Snoop Dogg a VMA nomination for Best Hip Hop. Eminem won back-to-back awards in that category with “We Made It” (2009) and “Not Afraid” (2010). Eminem also won in 2002 in the forerunner category, best rap video, for “Without Me.” Snoop won best rap video in 1994 for “Doggy Dogg World.”

This will be Eminem and Snoop’s third joint public performance of 2022. On Feb. 13, they joined forces with Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent to perform at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. On June 24, the day of the single’s release, Eminem and Snoop Dogg performed the song live at ApeFest, a festival held in New York for Bored Ape NFT holders.

The VMA performance comes just six days before the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, where the halftime show is nominated for outstanding variety special (live). Eminem, Snoop and the other principal performers would collect their first Emmys if the show wins (as it is expected to).

“From the D 2 the LBC” is the second single from Eminem’s second greatest-hits album, Curtain Call 2. The single’s cover art depicts the two rappers as cartoon monkeys in a comic book style, a reference to their connection to the Bored Ape NFT collection.

The music video for “From the D 2 the LBC” was directed by James Larese. The video alternates between live-action shots of Eminem and Snoop Dogg and an animated video that shows the rappers imagined as NFT-esque avatars in a comic book.

Eminem has received 60 VMA nominations, which puts him second only to Madonna (69) for the most nominations in VMA history, according to the network. He has won 13 times, making him one of the top five artists with the most wins. He trails Beyoncé (29 wins), Madonna (20) and Lady Gaga (18) and is tied with Peter Gabriel at 13.

Snoop, a 13-time nominee, has won three times, according to MTV.

The 2022 VMAs are set to air live from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow are set to “anchor” the show.

Red Hot Chili Peppers will receive the Global Icon Award. Nicki Minaj is receiving this year’s other major honorary VMA – the Video Vanguard Award. Both artists are also slated to perform live on the show.

Other artists set to perform on the show are Lizzo, BLACKPINK, Måneskin, Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, Panic! at the Disco and Kane Brown. In addition, Bad Bunny will perform live from his tour stop at Yankee Stadium.

Here’s the full list of 2022 VMA nominations. Voting for best new artist remains active into the show.

Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic are executive producers of the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards; Barb Bialkowski is co-executive producer. Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba serve as executives in charge of production. Wendy Plaut is executive in charge of celebrity talent. Lisa Lauricella is music talent executive.