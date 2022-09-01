Ellie Goulding & Tems to Receive Special Honors at 2022 BMI London Awards 

Ellie Goulding will receive the BMI President’s Award and Tems will receive the BMI Impact Award at the 2022 BMI London Awards, which will be presented at London’s Savoy Hotel on Oct. 3.

The private event will be hosted by Mike O’Neill, BMI president and CEO, and Shirin Foroutan, BMI vice president, creative, Europe.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Ellie Goulding Tems See latest videos, charts and news

The ceremony also pays tribute to the U.K. and European songwriters and publishers of the previous year’s most-performed songs on U.S. radio and television from BMI’s repertoire. The million-air awards, song of the year, and awards for pop, dance, film, television and cable television music will also be presented throughout the evening.

“We’re thrilled to be back in person at the Savoy celebrating our BMI family of U.K. and European songwriters, composers and music publishers,” Foroutan said in a statement.

Goulding, 35, has had two top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 – “Lights,” which reached No. 2 in 2012, and “Love Me Like You Do,” which hit No. 3 in 2015. Goulding received a Grammy nod for best pop solo performance for the latter song, which was featured in the film Fifty Shades of Grey. Goulding co-wrote “Lights,” but not “Love Me Like You Do.”

Goulding, who has received 16 BMI Awards, is English. Previous Brits to receive the BMI President’s Award include Jay Kay of Jamiroquai and Noel Gallagher.

This has been a breakthrough year for Tems, 27. Last November, the Nigeria-born singer received her first Grammy nomination — best global music performance for Wizkid’s “Essence,” on which she was featured. The song reached No. 9 on the Hot 100. In May, she landed her first No. 1 hit on the chart – Future’s “Wait for U,” on which she was featured (along with Drake).

“Wait for U” sampled Tems’ song “Higher,” from her debut EP, For Broken Ears (2020), which led to her receiving a writing credit on the Future smash. She was also credited as a co-writer of “Essence.” Tems sings Bob Marley’s classic song “No Woman No Cry” in the trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The film, the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Black Panther, is due Nov. 11.

The BMI Impact Award is given to a songwriter, producer or composer for their artistry, creative vision and impact on the future of music. Previous recipients include RAYE and Arlo Parks.

Follow BMI on Twitter and on Facebook and use #BMILondonAwards to join the conversation.