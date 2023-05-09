Ed Sheeran Set to Perform at 58th ACM Awards

Ed Sheeran is going country — for one night only. The superstar English singer and songwriter will perform at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, slated for Thursday, May 11.

It’ll mark the pop star’s first appearance at the ACM Awards, one of country music’s flagship events.

Sheeran has all the momentum heading into the 2023 ceremony. The “Shape Of You” singer is currently on the road for his record-busting + – = ÷ x (Mathematics) World Tour; he’s supporting his latest studio album – (Subtract), which dropped last Friday (May 5); and he’s the subject of a four-part Disney+ docuseries Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All.

It’s unclear whether he’ll perform a mini-set, a medley, something old or something new, with producers enthusing that Sheeran will provide an “electrifying moment” on what’s shaping as a glittering night.

The two-hour show will take place at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX, and feature performances by Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jo Dee Messina, Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll, Cole Swindell, Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, The War And Treaty, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman.

In addition to co-hosting this year’s event with Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton is set to close with a performance of the lead single from her forthcoming rock album.

By moving from CBS last year, the ACM Awards became the first major awards ceremony to switch from broadcast to a streaming platform.

To make it as accessible as possible, Amazon is offering the show for free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike across more than 240 countries and territories via Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. The full show will stream the next day, May 12, for free on Amazon Freevee.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions, with Raj Kapoor, Barry Adelman and Fonda Anita serving as executive producers, and Damon Whiteside serving as executive producer for the Academy of Country Music. Patrick Menton is co-executive producer. (DCP is owned by Penske Media Eldridge, a Penske Media Corporation (PMC) subsidiary and joint venture between PMC and Eldrige. PMC is the parent company of Billboard.)

