Ed Sheeran Slows It Down for ‘The Joker and the Queen’ Performance at the 2022 Brit Awards

After opening up the show and taking home his seventh trophy, Ed Sheeran stepped onto the 2022 Brit Awards stage once more on Tuesday (Feb. 8) for a chilled out performance.

Clad in a simple bomber jacket, Sheeran offered a stirring rendition of his = (Equals) deep cut “The Joker and the Queen.” Playing his acoustic guitar while accompanied by an orchestra and a piano, Sheeran let his vocals shine as he sang “When I fold, you see the best in me/ The joker and the queen.”

The performance came just after Sheeran took home the Brit Award for songwriter of the year. Honored for his work on his own album, as well as writing credits for stars such as Taylor Swift and BTS throughout 2021, Sheeran thanked his label, his management, and offered a special thank you to his wife. “My wife Cherry, who, at the drop of a hat, will come to some cramped studio where we’re writing songs and songs and songs … I love you so much,” he said.

Sheeran was nominated for four other awards at the ceremony, including Mastercard album of the year, song of the year, artist of the year, and pop and R&B artist. Hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan, the 2022 Brit Awards mark the first time in the award show’s history that all categories presented are gender neutral, with the previous male and female categories being condensed into the main category artist of the year.