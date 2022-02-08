Ed Sheeran & Bring Me the Horizon Open Up the 2022 Brit Awards With Rollicking ‘Bad Habits’

Ed Sheeran performs at The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on Feb. 8, 2022 in London.

Ed Sheeran certainly knows how to put on a show, as he proved at the 2022 Brit Awards on Tuesday (Feb. 8).

Opening up the ceremony, Sheeran offered a head-banging rendition of his smash hit single “Bad Habits.” Dressed in a red letterman’s jacket with matching sneakers, the star kicked things off with a bang — complete with a group of black-and-white-clad, gothic backup dancers, Sheeran gave his global chart-topping hit a punk-rock twist, laying the guitars and drums on thick throughout.

His turn toward rock was further cemented when he brought out British rock group Bring Me the Horizon. Lead singer Oliver Sykes, dressed in a red silk shirt and oversized black coat, laced the song with some screamo flair, as the backup dancers began taking off into the air. With flying dancers, screaming lyrics and lots of pyrotechnics, Sheeran and Bring Me the Horizon certainly set the bar for performances to come.

Sheeran is tied with Adele, Dave and Little Simz at the 2022 Brit Awards for the most nominations, each holding four. The “Shivers” singer is nominated for artist of the year, Mastercard album of the year, pop and R&B artist and song of the year, the last of which he lost to Adele’s “Easy on Me” just after his performance.

Hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan, the 2022 Brit Awards mark the first time in the award show’s history that all categories being presented will be gender neutral, with the previous male and female categories being condensed into the main category artist of the year.

Tune into the full 2022 Brit Awards show below: