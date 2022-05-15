Ed Sheeran Delivers Stripped Back ‘2Step’ Performance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Ed Sheeran might be on tour, but took some time while on the road to deliver a live rendition of his newest single, “2Step,” for the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night (May 15).

The four-time Grammy winner kept his performance — which was filmed from his tour stop in Belfast, Ireland — relatively stripped back with his acoustic guitar, a loop machine and rotating stage to accompany him. “We had dips and falls in our time/ But we know what it feels to be low then up, alone in love/ And all we need is us to go all night, night / Two-stepping with the woman I love night, yeah/ All we need is us,” he sings in the chorus.

“2Step” was released as the fifth single from Sheeran’s fifth album, = (Equals), in April. The track received three remixed versions, one featuring rapper Lil Baby, a second version with newcomer Budjerah, and third reworked version in collaboration with Ukrainian band Antytila as a charity single. =, which was released in October 2021, topped the Billboard 200 chart dated Nov. 13 after selling 118,000 equivalent album units in the U.S., according to Luminate. The album marked Sheeran’s fourth album to hit the No. 1 spot on the all-genre chart.

Sheeran was nominated for a total of nine BBMAs at Sunday’s show, including top male artist. Of the nine nominations, Sheeran took home the award in the new top global (excl. U.S.) artist category.